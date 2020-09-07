Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market was US$ XX.XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR 12.2% in forecast period. Rising adoption in small medium businesses drive the market growth and expected to reach US$ XX.XX Mn by 2027.

Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Overview:

The Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market is estimated to witness noticeable growth in the forecast years, especially in developing economies like China & India. In the early years, the high cost of environmental compliance software was the major restrain in the adoption of Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) across small medium businesses. Thus, number of federal agencies became operational across developing economies to adhere with Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) norms and regulations and ensure the implementation of EHS. Additionally, these agencies have offered cost-effective solutions to comply with EHS norms & standards primarily for small & medium businesses. The multiple statutory and legal requirements to maintain EHS safety standards contribute in the market growth. These factors are likely to lead to prominent growth potential in the market across the globe during the forecast period (2020-2027).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Dynamics:

Since past few years, sharp public awareness regarding environmental issues has given rise to the development of environment protection laws. Several governments and environmental agencies have implied strict regulations along with the increasing pressure from society on companies to operate in an environment-friendly manner owing to the rising awareness regarding the negative implications of pollution are expected to drive the market growth during forecast period (2020-2027). The environment health & safety services and software help companies to fulfill the standards established by environmental bodies.

The market in the U.S. and Europe is likely to boost the demand for environment health and safety significantly owing to the rise in stringent government regulations. Besides, increased integration of technological megatrends such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, data analytics, and mobility is anticipated to supplement the demand. The majority of companies are focused on differentiating business based on their area of proficiency and their geographical presence worldwide. Hence, major players such as ERM, Golder Associates and AECOM have gained a competitive edge over other service providers on basis of their broad service portfolio and ample workforce.

Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Segmentation Analysis:

The EHS market is segmented on the basis of components, application, end-user industry, and geography. The components segment can be further classified on the basis of software solutions and the services offered. Out of which software and services both segment will witness the highest CAGR of XX% & XX% respectively during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand across the globe. The EHS includes different types of software solutions such as, quality and risk assessment, cost management, data analytics, environmental compliance, energy & carbon management, and other software.

Whereas, the EHS service segmentation includes consulting services, implementation, auditing, project management, analytics, certification and training. Key end-use industries implementing EHS software and services covered in this report are chemical & petrochemical, energy & mining, construction, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, government & public sector, retail, healthcare, and others. Among which, chemical & petrochemical segment contributes the largest share of US$ XX Mn (2019) in the growth of the global environmental health & safety (EHS) market. On other hand, manufacturing segment is growing with the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, owing to the rising industrialization around the globe.

North America region helps to hold the largest market share of US$ XX.XX Mn in 2019, owing to the presence of major players in this region. In addition, the North America recorded the maximum implementation of EHS in terms of software and services, thus expected to reach US$ XX.XX Mn by 2027. Asia Pacific are supplementing the growth of the market with highest CAGR of XX.XX% during forecast period. This high growth rate is anticipated due to the development of end-use industry infrastructure across the countries like China & India. Furthermore, rising awareness in terms of adherence to environmental regulations has further strengthened the EHS market in Asia Pacific. Private equity investments in Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) by manufacturing companies across the Europe are set to impact the growth of this market positively. In terms of market revenue share, Europe is expected to hold the US$ XX.XX Mn share by the end of forecast year 2027.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Report:

Global Environmental Health and Safety Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Environmental Health and Safety Market, By Application

• Wastewater Management

• Medical and Pharmaceutical Waste Management

• Industrial Waste Management

Global Environmental Health and Safety Market, By End-User

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Chemicals and Materials

• Construction and Engineering

• Government and Defense

• Food and Beverage

• Others

Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market

• IHS Inc.

• 3E Company

• International Finance Corporation

• Enablon North America Corporation

• SAP SE

• UL LLC

• Medgate Inc.

