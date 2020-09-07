Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application, by End User and by Geography

Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 19.35 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Emergency medical services provide out-of-hospital acute medical care, ambulatory service to definitive care and other medical services to patients with illnesses and injuries

Factors such as rising incidence of trauma injuries, huge demand for emergency care and the increase in funds & hospital infrastructure expansion are propelling the market growth. However, the high price for emergency equipment and product recollect due to irregular functioning are hindering the growth of the market. Growing healthcare expenditure and amount of hospitals provides ample opportunities for growth of the market.

The market-based type has been segmented into patient monitoring equipment, patient handling equipment, wound care products, infection control consumables, personal protection equipment, and life support and emergency resuscitation equipment. The life support and emergency resuscitation equipment segment are expected to be one of the major contributors to the market.

The applications covered in this report are cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and other applications. The cardiac care segment is accounted for one of the largest shares for a market. This is due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders and the growing geriatric population is some of the factors driving the growth of this segment. The hospitals & trauma centers are projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to an increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and trauma injuries and growth in investments and hospital infrastructure development are the some of the factors driving the growth of this market segment.

The EMS products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the major contributors to the overall market growth. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. increasing demand for emergency care, large investment and granting by government bodies are the factors driving the market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global EMS Products market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global EMS Products market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global EMS Products market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global EMS Products market make the report investor’s guide.

Global EMS Products Market, by Type:

• Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Systems

• Defibrillators

• Endotracheal Tubes

• Ventilators

• Resuscitators

• Laryngoscopes

• Patient Monitoring Systems

• Cardiac Monitors

• ECG Monitors

• Cardiac Output Monitors

• Event Monitors

• Hemodynamic Monitors

• Blood Pressure Monitors

• Blood Glucose Monitors

• Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

• Multi-Parameter Monitors

• Neurological Monitors

• EEG Monitors

• Intracranial Pressure Monitors

• Cerebral Oximetry Monitors

• Magnetoencephalography Monitors

• Transcranial Doppler

• Respiratory Monitoring Devices

• Pulse Oximeters

• Anesthesia Monitors

• Spirometers

• Capnographs

• Sleep Apnea Monitors

• Temperature Monitoring Devices

• Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

• Prenatal and Neonatal Monitors

• Disposables

• Wound Care Consumables

• Dressings & Bandages

• Sutures & Staples

• Other Wound Care Consumables

• Patient Handling Equipment

• Patient Lifting Equipment

• Medical Beds

• Wheelchairs and Scooters

• Other Patient Handling Equipment

• Infection Control Supplies

• Disinfectants and Cleansing Agents

• Medical Nonwovens

• Personal Protection Equipment

• Hand & Arm Protection Equipment

• Eye & Face Protection Equipment

• Head Protection Equipment

• Foot & Leg Protection Equipment

• Other Protection Equipment

• Other EMS Products

Global EMS Products Market, By Application:

• Cardiac Care

• Trauma Injuries

• Respiratory Care

• Oncology

• Other Applications

Global EMS Products Market, By End User:

• Hospitals and Trauma Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Other End Users

Global EMS Products Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major players operating in the Global EMS products market include:

• Stryker

• Asahi Kasei

• Medtronic

• Cardinal Health

• GE Healthcare

• 3M

• Philips

• Smith & Nephew

• Smiths Medical

• Becton, Dickinson

