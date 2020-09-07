Global Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Source, Application, and Region.

Global Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market was valued US$ 737.67 Mn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.



Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market, by Region

Global diagnostic speciality enzymes market is segmented into type, source, application, and region. On the basis of type, market is segmented into acylases, hydratases, humulin, oxidase, lyases, restriction enzymes, ligases, polymerases, lipases, amylases, proteases, dehydrogenases, glucouronidse, others. Based on source, market is divided into microorganisms, plants, and animals. According to application, market is divided into Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology R&D, and Diagnostic. Geographically market is spread into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Specialty enzymes are working in various diagnostic applications such as DNA manipulation and sequencing. Increase in geriatric population in the developed countries is also expected to boost demand for diagnostic enzymes. Weakening in cost of DNA manipulation and sequencing is estimated to drive demand and increase usage of enzymes in research and biotechnology and diagnostic applications. Diagnostic and research & biotechnology enzymes will witness the fastest development, as advances in diagnostic tests due to decline in DNA sequencing costs are expected to lead to increase in testing in agricultural, food, and medical applications. Also, large pharmaceutical companies continue to boost research and development spending on biologics to expand their new drug pipelines.

Increase in use of specialty enzymes in biocatalyst, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and research & development will drive the growth of the market in the region. U.S pharmaceuticals manufacturer have extended their production capacity and invested in new technology to come across the demand of industrial in the region. North America is a largest market for the demand of Specialty enzymes with U.S commanding a maximum share of the market.

Key players operated in diagnostic speciality enzymes market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Codexis, Inc., BBI Solutions, Amano Enzymes Inc., Biocatalysts Ltd., Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd, Amicogen, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), and American Laboratories, Inc., DuPont, BASF, Life technologies, Nagase & Co. Ltd., Roche Holding Ag., Sanofi S.A.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market:

Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market, by Type

• Acylases

• Hydratases

• Humulin

• Oxidase

• Lyases

• Restriction enzymes

• Ligases

• Polymerases

• Lipases

• Amylases

• Proteases

• Dehydrogenases

• Glucouronidse

• Others

Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market, by Source

• Microorganisms

• Plants

• Animals

Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market, by Application

• Pharmaceutical

• Biotechnology R&D

• Diagnostic

Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in Global Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Novozymes A/S

• Codexis, Inc.

• BBI Solutions

• Amano Enzymes Inc.

• Biocatalysts Ltd.

• Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd

• Amicogen, Inc.

• Affymetrix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

• American Laboratories, Inc.

• DuPont

• BASF

• Life technologies

• Nagase & Co. Ltd.

• Roche Holding Ag.

• Sanofi S.A.

