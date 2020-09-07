Global Ileostomy Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Procedure Type, Equipment Type, Disease Indication, End-user and Region.

Global Ileostomy Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 6.8% during a forecast period.

Ileostomy is a procedure done mostly to cure large intestine problems that are not easy to cure with general medication. The most common reason for an ileostomy procedure is inflammatory bowel disease, which occurs because of irregular functioning of large intestine.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the ileostomy market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026.

Ileostomy has technical benefits of the system such as reduced time, minimal use and standardized results. These procedures also have an easy interface and offer more traceability towards the patient in its approach. Also, colorectal cancer risks has increased with elderly, 91% of the cases diagnosed are of people above 55 age or above and this technique is performed to treat the early signs. Currently, researchers are also engaged in improving the management of ileostomy quality and growing their standards which further fuels the use of fully end ileostomy technique that omits the use of an external bag.

The report on global ileostomy market covers segments such as procedure type, equipment type, disease indication, end-user and region. By end-user, the hospital’s segment accounted for a major XX% share of the global ileostomy market in 2018. The segment is expected to dominate the market until 2026, because of the availability of various surgical procedures in hospitals. Additionally, the number of hospitals is higher than in ambulatory surgical centers, globally.

Europe region is projected to lead the ileostomy market during the forecast period. The region boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which had helped the expansion of the ileostomy market in Europe. Various leading companies are domiciled in Europe, who are also gaining from the region’s favorable healthcare policies.

However, during the forecast period, the APAC is expected to outperform Western countries in terms of CAGR. North America also accounts for a high share because of its healthcare policies and provided fund towards cancer treatments expected to direct the market in the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Ileostomy Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Ileostomy Market.

Scope of the Global Ileostomy Market

Global Ileostomy Market, by Procedure Type

• End Ileostomy

• Loop Ileostomy

Global Ileostomy Market, by Equipment Type

• Stoma Bags

• Belts & Girdles

• Adhesive Sprays

• Stoma Guards

Global Ileostomy Market, by Disease Indication

• Cancer

• Diverticulitis

• Ulcerative Colitis

• Crohn’s Disease

• Others

Global Ileostomy Market, by End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Research Institutes

Global Ileostomy Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Ileostomy Market

• Smith & Nephew

• Convatec Inc.

• 3M Healthcare

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Coloplast

• Hollister Incorporated

• Salts Healthcare

• Flexicare Medical Ltd.

• Marlen Manufacturing

• Pelican Healthcare

