Global Medical Image Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product , by End User and by Geography

Global Medical Image Management Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 4.53 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Many healthcare research organizations are looking to cut down the barriers across provider networks and optimize the patient experience by eliminating the need for repeat scans, reducing patient wait times and enabling white-glove consultation services online. Medical image management provides robust solution, completely secure, to radiology, imaging archiving, report dictation, study and report storage.

Global Medical Image Management Market is segmented by product, end user, and geography. Product segment is classified as vendor neutral archives (VNA), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and application-independent clinical archives (AICA). Picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) segment is expected to register highest growth in forecast period.

Growing volume of imaging procedures, technological advancements in PACS are expected to drive picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) segment growth. End User segment is divided as hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers and other end user. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and image management solutions are trending the overall Global Medical Image Management market. Longer product lifecycle of VNAs may hamper the market growth. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth region in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Increasing number of outpatient for diagnosis of various disease indications such as cardiovascular disease and increase in R&D spending in the region will fuel the Global Medical Image Management Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Medical Image Management Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Medical Image Management Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

Research methodology used in this report includes primary as well as secondary information. Hoovers, Bloomberg, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Medical Image Management Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Medical Image Management Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Medical Image Management Market Are:

• Novarad Corporation

• Bridgehead Software

• Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

• Siemens Healthcare (A Division of Siemens AG)

• Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

• AGFA-Gevaert Group (AGFA)

• Merge Healthcare Incorporated (Acquired By IBM Corporation)

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• General Electric (GE) Company

• Mckesson Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Standalone image management software/workstation providers

• Medical image management software providers

• Hospitals

• Healthcare IT service providers

• Research and consulting firms

• Diagnostic imaging equipment vendors/service providers

• Diagnostic imaging centres

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Medical Image Management Market based on product, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Medical Image Management Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Medical Image Management Market, By Product

• Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA)

• Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

• Application-independent Clinical Archives (AICA)

Global Medical Image Management Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Other End User

Global Medical Image Management Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

