Global Portable Glucose Monitor Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-by component, type, End-user and by region.

Global Portable Glucose Monitor Market: Overview

Global Portable Glucose Monitor Market has valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 425 Million people are suffering from diabetes as of 2017 worldwide and are going to be 642 million people with diabetes by 2040. The change in the lifestyle of the people led to an increase in the number of diabetic patients worldwide which will help the growth of this market over the forecast period.

The portable glucose monitor helps us to keep a check on blood glucose levels which is vital for proper diagnoses and treatment of diabetes. This equipment is the near-patient devices that allow the immediate detection of glucose levels in the body of a patient and facilitate rapid treatment solutions if the need arises.

Global Portable Glucose Monitor Market: By Segment Analysis

Based on type, there are two types of portable glucose monitor they are wearable and non-wearable. And based on components, it is divided into glucometer device, test strips, and lancets. In 2018, North America accounts the largest market share of the global portable glucose monitor market rapidly increasing obese population, payable to early acquisition of these solutions and presence of key players in the region. The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness to make the largest market share during the forecast period.

Global Portable Glucose Monitor Market: Drivers and Restraints

The drivers of the global portable glucose monitor are the various public and private initiatives to reduce diabetic cases, tremendous development potential owing to continues technological advancement in these devices, the convenience of continuous sugar monitoring over conventional monitoring, the rapid increase in aging population and hyperglycemic diabetes. On the other hand, various factors challenging industry growth such as high cost related to the diagnosis of diabetes, inadequate reimbursement related to the application of CGM systems and patent expiry issues and product recalls are some of the key factors obstruct the market growth.

Scope of the Global Portable Glucose Monitor Market

Global Portable Glucose Monitor Market by Component

• Glucometer Device

• Test strips

• Lancets

Global Portable Glucose Monitor Market by Type

• Wearable

• Non-Wearable

Global Portable Glucose Monitor Market by End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Physician Office Laboratories

• Home-care settings

Global Portable Glucose Monitor Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players

• Abbott Diabetes Care

• Roche

• Johnson & Johnson (Lifescan)

• Dexcom

• Medtronic

• Arkray

• Ascensia Diabetes Care

• Agamatrix Inc.

• Bionime Corporation

• Acon

• Medisana

• Trivida

• Rossmax

