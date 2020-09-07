Global Virus Filtration Market : North America is expected to account for higher market share of more than 55% driven by well-established biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry in the U.S.: Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Virus Filtration Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% to reach US$ XX million in 2026.

The growth is coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, around 14.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide in 2016 and this number is projected to reach 21.7 million by 2030. Thus, there is a growing demand for therapeutic biologics for the treatment of such chronic diseases, which consequently propel the demand for virus filtration products for R&D and manufacturing applications.

Compliance with drug development & production regulatory frameworks such as Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations is another main driver expected to boost the Global Virus Filtration Market. Virus safety of these products is ensured by manufacturers through various quality control measures such as monitoring and quality check of raw materials, validation & implementation of efficient virus clearance technology, as well as validation of the final product for the absence of virus contamination. Thus, the demand for these products is very high for manufacturing and R&D practices.

North America virus filtration market dominated the overall sector and is expected to maintain its dominance during the study period. The well-established biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry in the U.S. has spurred the demand for advanced viral clearance products for R&D and biologics production in this region.

Europe was the second largest market due to high demand for innovative virus filtration products for research and biologics development & production. In addition, highly developed healthcare infrastructure and investment of a large amount of money in R&D, primarily in Germany, UK, and France are expected to drive the regional market.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increased usage of these virus filtration products. The rising focus on the development of vaccines, protein therapeutics, blood products, cellular therapy products, gene therapy products, tissue products, and stem cell products is expected to boost the demand for consumables including reagents, kits, and membranes.

Global Virus Filtration Market, By End-Use

Global Virus Filtration Market Segmentation

•Global Virus Filtration Market, By Product

o Consumables

 Kits and reagents

 Others

o Instruments

 Filtration systems

 Chromatography systems

o Services

•Global Virus Filtration Market, By End-Use

o Biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

o Contract research organizations

o Medical devices companies

o Academic institutes & research laboratories

•Global Virus Filtration Market, By Application

o Biologicals

 Vaccines and therapeutics

 Blood and blood products

 Cellular and gene therapy products

 Tissue and tissue products

 Stem cell products

o Medical devices

o Water purification

o Air purification

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2018-2026 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

What information is covered in report?

• Actual market numbers from 2017-2018, estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2026

• Detailed market segmentation and market share analysis of each segment

• Impact analysis of various drivers and trends

• Market segmentation and landscape

• Competitive landscape, 2017.

