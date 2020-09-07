Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Application and Region.

Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global vitamin D ingredients market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global vitamin D ingredients market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing the awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of vitamin D ingredient rich products for instance fortified food products is a major driver for the market. Vitamin D ingredients boost calcium metabolism and enable bone mineralization, during several other benefits. Increasing the number of awareness initiatives by government organizations and aggressive advertisement and promotion activities by supplement and pharmaceutical manufacturers for brand recognition are other major drivers for the vitamin D ingredients market globally.

Vitamin D3 segment is leading the vitamin D ingredient market. Worldwide, the vitamin D3 segment’s value share contribution to the overall market revenue is significantly higher than that of the vitamin D2 ingredient segments. This can be attributed to the strong demand for fish in the production of vitamin D3 among several industries such as food, beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and animal feed and pet food.

The pharmaceutical segment is expected to dominate the vitamin D ingredients market globally. Pharmaceutical companies are publicizing their products in order to drive sales and expand their customer base. There has also been a rise in the demand for Vitamin D Ingredients in several food applications. The availability of an extensive variety of fortified food products and different types of supplements enhancing the consumer base. Manufacturers are developing and launching novel and innovative varieties of vitamin D ingredients in different forms and the demand for new varieties is growing steadily, especially in developed countries.

Region-wise, North America led by the U.S. global vitamin D market size should show steady growth during the forecast period. Three-quarter of the U.S. population is vitamin D deficient which has led to growing skin cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases which may hinder market growth. Favourable government regulations along with rising in consumer concerns towards health may drive regional growth.

Some of the key players operating in the global vitamin D ingredients market, Dishman Netherland, BASF, LycoRed Limited, Barr Pharmaceuticals, Fermenta Biotech.

Scope of Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market

Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market, by Type

• Vitamin D3

• Vitamin D2

Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market, by Application

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Animal Feed

• Others

Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market

• Dishman Netherland

• BASF

• LycoRed Limited

• Barr Pharmaceuticals

• Fermenta Biotech

• Zhejiang Garden Bio-Chemical High-tech

• Schiff Nutrition International

• J.R. Carlson Laboratories

• Glaxo Smith Kline

