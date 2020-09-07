Global Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By HPV Drug Class, HPV Application, CMV Antiviral Drug, CMV Application and Region

Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market Drivers and Restrains:

Human papillomavirus (HPV) and Cytomegalovirus (CMV) are viral pathogens, which are causes by the sexually transmitted infection. HPV is a different virus than HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and HSV (Herpes Simplex Virus). HPV is a major cause of cervical, vulva, vagina, penis, anus, mouth, and throat cancer. CMV is the most common herpes virus infection, which can be spread through sexual and non-sexual contact with body secretions (fluids) such as saliva, semen, breast milk, and urine.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market has driven by such factors are increasing prevalence of HPV and CMV infections in developing and underdeveloped economies, global age-specific incidence of cervical cancer and high global demand for low-cost generic drugs. Rising number of sexually transferred infections is one of major drivers for the human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market growth. For instance, according to the report of World Health Organization’s (WHO), in 2018, over XX million women suffer from HPV infection worldwide and over XX million people suffer from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) globally.

Severe side-effects of HPV vaccines, lack of awareness in developing areas is declining the diagnostic rates and annual number of new cases of cervical cancer by age group are hampering the HPV therapeutics market growth at global level. Biologics and drugs with low toxicity, short treatment regime against HPV infections and health issues raised against approved vaccines have provided wide range of opportunities for effective and safe vaccines and therapeutics.

Decreasing CMV prevalence due to highly actively antiretroviral therapy (HAART) and decreasing transplant procedures are hindering the CMV therapeutics market growth at global level. Less competition in pediatric CMV therapeutics and increasing demand for CMV vaccine are provided to the lucrative opportunity in the CMV therapeutics market.

Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the HPV drug class, the human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market has been segmented into Immunomodulators, Keratolytic agents, Anti-neoplastic agents and Sinecatechins. Immunomodulators segment account for the largest share of the HPV therapeutics market in 2018. The Sinecatechins segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the genital warts segment held the dominant market share in terms of revenue generation, due to higher number of HPV strains leading to genital warts which are easily transmitted through sexual contact. Genital warts soft progresses that act on the genitals, Genital warts can cause lots of pain, discomfort, and itching. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures in genital warts treatment will drive the market growth. Dry therapeutic pipeline and serious threat from substitutes such as Cryotherapy and laser therapy have made the market less attractive.

Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus Therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market in 2018 owing to increasing initiatives for treatment of cervical cancer by health regulatory authorities in this region. For example, in June 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced approval of Keytruda (Contains-Pembrolizumab), which is refer for the treatment of PD-L1–positive cervical cancer. The market in Europe is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to increasing approval activities by European regulatory authorities. European Medicines Agency approved marketing authorization of PreVymis (Letermovir) in the European Union. It is an anti-viral medicine, which is used for the prevention of CMV infections.

Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Allergan, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline, Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings and Merck Sharp & Dohme. Manufacturers in the human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market:

Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market, by HPV Drug Class:

• Immunomodulators

• Keratolytic Agents

• Anti-neoplastic Agents

• Sinecatechins

Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market, by HPV Application:

• Genital Warts

• Genital Cancer

• Epidermodysplasia Verrucifdormis

• Oral Papillomas

Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market, by CMV Antiviral Drug:

• Ganciclovir/Valganciclovir

• Foscarnet

• Cidofovir

Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market, by CMV Application:

• CMV Retinitis

• Pneumonia

• Gastrointestinal ulcers

• Encephalitis

Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market, Major Players:

• Allergan

• Bausch Health

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings

• Merck Sharp & Dohme

• Fougera Pharmaceuticals

• Clinigen Group plc.

• Perrigo Company plc.

• Roche Holding AG

• Biotest AG

• Fresenius Kabi

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals

