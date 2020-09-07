North America Medical Robotics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product, by Application, and by Country

North America Medical Robotics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

There is a recent advent of robot application in medical sciences that are known as medical robots. It includes surgical robots or telemanipulators that use the actions of the surgeon on one side for controlling the effector or patient on the other side. Higher control and favoring minimally invasive procedures are certain major aspects that have boosted the growth of the medical robotics market in North America. These robots are electromagnetic devices that are controlled by surgeons for both invasive and non-invasive surgery. Robots provide the industry with higher speed, better accuracy, reliability, and cost-efficiency that are also responsible for the higher application of medical robotics. As a result of the higher utility, the application of robots in the healthcare sector will be further developed in the future.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Medical robotics market for North America is segmented by product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the market for medical robotics is divided into instruments and accessories and medical robotic systems. The medical robotic system is the largest segment with factors like growth in invasive surgery and a rise in the application of robotics in the healthcare sector for quicker treatment escalating overall market growth. By application, the market is segmented into laparoscopy, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, and rehabilitation and others. The laparoscopy segment formed the largest one whereas the neurology monitored one of the fastest growth in North America. The growth of minimally invasive surgical procedures has been a major factor that has boosted the growth of laparoscopy segment. Laparoscopy involves uses of a small fiber-optic instrument for surgery where this instrument is inserted through the abdominal wall to view various organs to allow small-scale surgery. The rise in diseases related to the nervous and nervous system are some of the main factors that have boosted the growth of neurology segment in the medical robotics market.

The US and Canada are the two main regions that are profiled in the North America medical robotics market. Higher investment for improving medical infrastructure coupled with higher demand for minimally invasive surgeries are certainly major factors that have boosted overall growth of medical robotics market in North America.

