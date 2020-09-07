Middle-East Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Synthesis Type, by Drug Type, by Manufacturer Type, by Therapeutic Area, and by Geography

Middle-East Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 12.45 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %

An active ingredient is that constituent of a pharmaceutical drug that is organically active. The active ingredient was traditionally known as pharmacon meaning magical substance within drugs. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and bulk active are both synonymously used for representing active ingredients. The content of API is dependent on the manufacturers and usually differs from one brand to another. There are certain products that may contain more than one active ingredient. A drug consists of API which is the main medication and the excipient which holds the API together and carries it to the system for providing medication. The material in which API is suspended are chemically inert by nature and does not directly participate in the API. Patients are somewhat more aware of the API and have lesser or no knowledge about the excipient component. Therefore, drugs are commonly selected based on the active ingredients rather than the excipient.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Active pharmaceutical ingredient market for Middle-east is distributed into manufacturer type, synthesis type, drug type, therapeutic area, and geography. The synthesis type segment of the market is segmented into biotech and synthetic. The biotech segment was one of the fastest growing with factors such as high R&D for biosimilar drugs, and a shift in focus of traditional manufacturers towards biological drugs boosting overall market growth. Branded drugs, generic drugs and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are the three kinds of drug type segment in active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The rise in drug prices along with higher investments in different R&D activities have made branded drugs the largest segment of active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Captive and merchant manufacturers are the two key types for the manufacturer type segment in the market. The merchant manufacturers will likely form one of the fastest growing segment. The rise in outsourcing of API/ drug molecule formulation has been one of the major factors to escalate growth of merchant manufacturers. Outsourcing by drug manufacturers eliminates the need for heavy investment in the manufacturing process playing another major role in the growth of merchant manufacturers within active pharmaceutical ingredients market.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are a few major countries that have contributed to the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients market in Middle-east. The Middle-east region has seen one of the highest growth owing to increased investments in R&D activities. Presence of many pharmaceutical companies owning their research facilities in Middle-east has been another major factor that has boosted the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients market.

Key Highlights:

• Middle-East Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Middle-East Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market segmentation on the basis of synthesis type, drug type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area, and geography.

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market analysis and forecast for major countries have been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Middle-East Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market.

Some of the key players of the Middle-East Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market include:

• SGS

• Albemarle Corporation

• Julphar

• BASF

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceuticals

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• Aurobindo Pharma

• Sandoz

• Abbvie

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare companies

• Corporate healthcare entities

• Government agencies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists

• Technical Students

Scope of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report:

The research report segments Middle-East Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market based on synthesis type, drug type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area and geography.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Synthesis Type

• Biotech

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Recombinant Proteins

• Vaccines

• Synthetic

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Drug Type

• Branded Drugs

• Generic Drugs

• Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Manufacturer Type

• Captive Manufacturers

• Merchant Manufacturers

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Therapeutic Area

• Cardiology

• Pulmonology

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedics

• Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Geography:

• Middle-East

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• Others

Middle-East Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2237

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com