Spain Organ Preservation Market : Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by solution type, by preservation techniques and by region.

Spain organ preservation market was valued at USD X1.60 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X0.72 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.52% over forecast period 2020-2027.Spain organ preservation market segmentation by Techniques

Spain has been the world leader in organ donation for the last 25 years and in 2016 it broke its own record for the number of transplants carried out. Spain has maintained its gold standard in organ donation despite deep austerity cuts which saw public spending on health slashed during the economic crisis years.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By solution type, market is segmented into University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution), Custodiol HTK, Perfadex and Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior). Among all of these University of Wisconsin Solution market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx % over forecast period. UW solution when used for cold preservation of kidney allografts with extended cold preservation times with primary endpoints, including initial graft function and overall allograft survival. Custodiol HTK solution segment was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. HTK solution is being used with increasing frequency as a preservation solution for abdominal transplantation. Experiences in renal transplantation have found HTK and UW to be essentially equivalent preservation solutions with a clear advantage of both solutions over Euro-Collins solution.

By technique, Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.87% over forecast period. Hypothermic Machine Perfusion technique market was valued at USD 3.02 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Market for Normothermic Machine Perfusion was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% from 2020-2027. The mainstay of all clinically utilized preservation techniques is the induction of hypothermia to reduce the metabolic requirements of the organ, and exsanguination of the microvasculature to facilitate optimal reperfusion.

By Organ type, kidney organ type market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Liver organ type market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Lung organ type market was valued at USD xx Mn and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027. In 2017 there were 2,183 people in Spain became organ donors last year after they died. That’s 46.9 per million people in the population (pmp) a standard way of measuring the rate of donation in a country. A total of 4,818 organ transplants were carried out in Spain during 2016, beating the record of 4,769 from the year before, according to data published by the National Transplant Organization (ONT). Of these, 2,994 were kidney, 1,159 were liver, 281 were hearts, 307 were lungs, 73 were pancreas and four were intestines. It means that Spain saw 43.4 individual donors per million people (pmp) in 2016, an increase from 39.7 pmp in 2015 and 36 pmp in 2014, “much higher” than the EU average (19.6) and the US average (26.6) according to stats published by Spain’s Health Ministry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Spain organ preservation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Spain organ preservation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Spain organ preservation market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Spain organ preservation market make the report investor’s guide.

• Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

• Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Spain organ preservation market segmentation by organ type

• Kidneys

• Liver

• Lung

• Heart

• Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

Spain organ preservation market segmentation by Solution type

• University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

• Custodiol HTK

• Perfadex

• Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior)

Spain organ preservation market key players

• 21st Century Medicine

• ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

• Lifeline Scientific

• OrganOx Limited

• XVIVO Perfusion

• TransMedics, Inc.

• Bridge to Life Ltd.

• Organ Recovery Systems

• BioLifeSolutions Inc.

• IGL

• Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GMBH

