Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Surgery Stages, Chemical Formulation, Application, End Users and Region

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market Drivers and Restrains:

Sterilizers, antiseptics, and chemical disinfectors are antimicrobial agents that are specifically used and applied in surgical and dental equipment as well as in living tissues to destroy or kill microorganisms that could pollute and cross-contaminate the surgical site. These chemical disinfectants are recurrently used in hospitals, dental clinics, and other health care settings to destroy and disinfect various infectious microorganisms that could increase the risk of hospital-acquired infection.

The sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market are driven by factors like increasing incidence rate of hospital-acquired infections, an increase in the number of hospitals and improving the health care sector. The number of rural and urban government hospitals, rising number of surgeries and related infections are also driving the market growth globally. However, medical negligence towards sterilization measures and shifting trend toward the utilization of disposable medical devices are restraining the market growth at the global level. Growing patient pool and rise in disposable income are provided significant opportunity in the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market.

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the surgery stages, the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market has been segmented into intra-operative, post-operative, and pre-operative. The post-operative surgery stage segment held the leading market share in 2018 due to the rising threat of infection from new strains of microorganisms and their resistance to drugs. This segment will also stand to benefit from extended hospital stays post-surgery as many patients prefer to stay under the observation of experts until full recovery.

Based on the application, the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market has been segmented into dental care centers (diagnostic and surgical care) hospitals, general hospitals (burn, wound, and ulcer care) and veterinary care centers. The wound care application segment is projected to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period due to rising number of individuals with low immunity levels, high occurrence of diabetes and diabetes related foot ulcers leading to lengthy hospital stays.

Based on the chemical formulation, the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market has been segmented into benzalkonium chloride-based formulations, alcohol-based agents, ethyl-hexadecyl-dimethyl ammonium-based formulations, octenidine hydrochloride-based formulations, povidone-iodine-based formulations, chlorhexidine gluconate-based formulations. The chlorhexidine gluconate based formulations is projected to drive the market segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to lowest rates of skin irritation, better efficacy, and substantial residual activity.

Based on the end users, the led by ICUs, operating rooms, and nursing tables segment are accounting the dominant market share in 2018 and this segment is expected to continue its leading position in the market during the upcoming period. The high usage of chemical disinfectors for disinfecting the equipment used during surgeries in operation theatres and ICUs is the vital factor for the segment growth in this market.

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market in 2018 owing to improving healthcare sector, increased number of hospital & clinics, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to major contributions from developing countries, improved medical facilities and better health care infrastructure. China and India are highly populated countries with the maximum number of geriatric population making them a major contributor to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are 3M, Advanced Sterilization Products, Antrix Hygiene Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Medi-Vet Animal Health, LLC, PSK Pharma Private Limited., andRanbaxy Laboratories Ltd. Manufacturers in the Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Scope of the Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market:

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market, by Chemical Formulation:

• Chlorhexidine Gluconate Based Formulations

• Alcohol Based Agents

• Povidone-Iodine Based Formulations

• Benzalkonium Chloride Based Formulations

• Octenidine Hydrochloride Based Formulations

• Ethyl – hexadecyl – dimethyl Ammonium Based Formulations

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market, by Surgery Stages:

• Pre-operative

• Intra-operative

• Post-operative

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market, by Application:

• Hospitals

• General Hospitals

• Wound Care

• Burn Care

• Ulcer Care

• Dental Care Centers

• Surgical Care

• Diagnostic Care

• Veterinary Care Centers

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market, by End Users:

• Patients and Caregivers

• Hospital and Nursing Staff

• Operating Rooms, ICUs and Nursing Tables

• Equipment and Devices used during Surgery

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market, Major Players:

• 3M

• Advanced Sterilization Products

• Antrix Hygiene Ltd.

• Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

• Medi-Vet Animal Health, LLC,

• PSK Pharma Private Limited.

• Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,

• Schülke & Mayr GmbH

• Win-Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

• Zep Superior Solutions

• Sanosil Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

• Raman & Weil Pvt. Ltd.

• UPS Hygienes Pvt. Ltd.

• Schülke India Pvt. Ltd.

