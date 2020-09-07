India Edutainment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Gaming Type, Facility Size, Visitor Demographics.

India Edutainment Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Edutainment technology helps to learning process through effective usage of attractive audio-visual content, carrying together the best of realistic knowledge and playful animation.

In the current market scenario, technological developments like high-speed Internet, an increase in penetration of smartphones and breakthroughs in the fields of animation and associated media are expected to drive the growth in the India edutainment market. Adoption of the smartphones has opened up a real content to children at the click of a button.

On the other hand, with the ease of access for edutainment technology has its own share of disadvantages. Now, kids can reach an overpowering amount of content online, which is inapt for young vulnerable minds. These factors are expected to limit the market growth.

The Indian education industry has experienced an evolution with concerns to the methods of delivery to children. The demand for classrooms are increasing, which offer learning opportunities for kids with a high degree of one-to-one engagements. It helps to reduce the bookish classroom method and deliver fun-based, immersive & role-playing platform for the children’s. Furthermore, with the digital revolution, edutainment has progressively more evolved as a supplementary classroom, which is much more accessible and provides seamless education

Working professional’s parents are exploring and preferring innovative methods of learning for their children in India. The technological revolution have transformed key players in the education and entertainment sectors and provided integration opportunities to grow profitably in the India Edutainment Market. The requirement for children to learn in a more interactive way, which keeps them involved until the learning is complete is driving to encourage more edutainment based concepts to occur in the market.

With the adoption of the edutainment technology, most of the start-ups are focusing on the Internet, mobile apps and games to cater to the audience in the India. Byju’s, is one of the largest financed start-ups, who has an updated app for unique learning process. They are also delivering actionable feedback, recommendations, and guided paths, to make the learning process more interactive. Additionally, they have featured parent connect app, which provides its students with a real-time update on every student’s improvement.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Edutainment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Edutainment Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the India Edutainment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Edutainment Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the India Edutainment Market

India Edutainment Market, By Gaming Type

• Interactive

• Non-interactive

• Explorative

• Hybrid Combination

India Edutainment Market, By Facility Size

• 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.

• 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.

• 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.

• > 40,000 Sq. Ft.

India Edutainment Market, By Visitor Demographics

• Children (0-12)

• Teenager (13-18)

• Young Adult (19-25)

• Adult (25+)

Key players operating in the India Edutainment Market

• Ontamo Entertainment

• Kiddopia

• KidZania

• ConveGenius

• Byju’s

• SMAAASH

• ClassPlus

• StuMagz

• NeoStencil

• Open Door

• Veative Labs

• Shirsa Labs

• AlmaMapper

