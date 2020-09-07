Global Workplace Services Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Global Workplace Services Market was valued US$ 72.60 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 150.80 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.01 % during a forecast period.

The workplace service management delivers software and service solutions, which cover all facilities, assets, services, technologies and processes and upgrade the workplace experience. The workplace service is helps to upgrade workforce collaboration & productivity and also offers a strategic instrument that supports business goals.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Workplace Services Market, Dynamics:

An increase in the number of enterprise mobility and commoditization of workplace is one of the key drivers in the workplace services market growth. The workplace services provide enterprise mobility solutions, hassle-free procurement, measurable business value, and streamlining business processes, which is shifting the load of compliance to workplace services key players by the industries. The technology advancement in mobile technologies, growth in return on investment (ROI), and transforming workforce demographics are driving the growth in the global workplace services market.

However, an increase in the threats to personal privacy and security risk are expected to limit the growth in the market

Global Workplace Services Market, Segment Analysis:

Currently, the enterprise workplace is undergoing a transformation in the digital age. An introduction of the fundamental orgnaization structure and talent models across the industries are experiencing the significant growth in the global workplace services market. Enterprises represent a substantial mass of workforce. The Managed workplace services assist in transforming workplaces into customized, innovative and intelligent. A rapid change in innovation, presentation of cloud and mobility, and presence of the talented workforce has additionally increasing the requirement for a solitary purpose of the association, which can deal with all IT-related issues.

The managed IT asset services segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The convergence of business, IT, and cloud, maintaining a resourceful IT environment is critical for system administrators. Many organizations are adopting IT asset management services to achieve IT operational efficiency, long-term asset management, and auditing, compliance, and financial accountability.

The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to share XX% in the global workplace services market during the forecast period. The vertical is rapidly moving toward a digital-first environment. The organization in the healthcare and life sciences vertical has shifting the focus to their most important assets by focusing on the workers and their preferred work style. An increase in the requirement for timely and accurate access to patients’ information, the ever-growing importance of effective communication, collaborations among the healthcare workers are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the workplace services in the healthcare and life sciences segment.

Global Workplace Services Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held XX% market share in 2019 and is projected to continue it dominant postion in the market thanks to presence of well established IT infrastructure and large and small enterpizes across the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to the presence of many service providers and their facilities like managed mobility and distribution centers. The report has covered the regional market dynamics with key player’s strategies to penetrate in the market. It also has covered the cost analysis of services and regional impact of the growth of the market.

Global Workplace Services Market, Competitive Analysis:

Enterprises are progressively shifting towards cloud services like Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Backend as a Service (BaaS) to support the business requirement. The key players in the workplace services market are focusing to provide better services. Some of the prominent key players like Wipro Limited, Accenture PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, IBM Corp., Capgemini SE, Fujitsu Limited, NTT Data Corp are taking efforts in research and development to increase the workplace service.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Workplace Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Workplace Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Workplace Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Workplace Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Workplace Services Market

Global Workplace Services Market, By Service Type

• End-User Outsourcing Services

 Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

 Managed Mobility Services

 Managed IT Asset Services

• Tech Support Services

Global Workplace Services Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Workplace Services Market, By Vertical

• Media and Entertainment

• BFSI

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Education

• Telecom, IT, and ITES

• Energy and Utilities

• Government and Public Sector

• Others (transport and logistics, and travel and hospitality)

Global Workplace Services Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Workplace Services Market

• DXC Technology

• Wipro

• IBM

• HCL

• TCS

• NTT Data

• Compucom

• ATOS

• Unisys

• Fujitsu

• Cognizant

• Accenture

• And 20 more small and medium regional players

