Global Video Surveillance Storage Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Storage Technology, Storage Media, Deployment Mode, Services, Verticals, and Region.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Video surveillance storage is systems utilized to store real-time data or videos generated by surveillance systems. The data can then be recovered at a later stage for investigation of any event or actions as evidence for a situation in either file or block format. Also, video surveillance cameras are used to capture significant amounts of information requiring scaling of network bandwidth and storage capacity.

Rising concerns associated with safety and security of an individual, need to scale traditional database systems coupled with unlimited storage access by end user are expected to increase the adoption of video surveillance systems market. Moreover, increasing preferences to safeguard the working surrounding or environment or premises by various organizations across the globe are another factor to boost the growth of the target market, owing to its record 24*7 services offered by these storage systems.

Furthermore, increasing technological advancement and R&D activities, automated data storage facilities, recognition of fraudulent entities are creating significant revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global video surveillance storage market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the high bandwidth requirement associated to transfer recorded data by video surveillance storage systems increases the overall cost and can hinder the growth of the video surveillance storage market to a certain extent. As well, lack of awareness about the availability of scalable and reliable storage technologies and systems in emerging economies across the globe is a challenging factor that would restrain the growth of the video surveillance storage market.

According to the storage technology segments, the storage area network (SAN) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of XX% and dominates the global video surveillance storage market. This segment growth is mostly attributed to increasing digitalization and adoption of fiber channel connectivity that offers reliable, scalable, and high-performance storage solutions.

Region-wise, North America is expected to contribute the highest revenue share of XX% in the global video surveillance storage market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Countries such as the US and Canada are further expected to high revenue growth in the global market because of the high number of presence of prominent players operating in these countries in North America. Moreover, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of CAGR of XX% and is expected to generate the largest revenue growth opportunities for players operating globally.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Video Surveillance Storage Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Technology

• Storage Area Network (SAN)

• Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

• Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Media

• Hard Disk Drives (HDDs)

• Solid States Drives (SDDs)

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Deployment Mode

• On-Premise

• On Cloud

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Services

• System Integration Service

• Consulting and Design Service

• Maintenance and Support Service

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Verticals

• Government and Defense

• Education

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Transportation and Logistics

• Utilities

• Healthcare

• Home Security

• Other verticals

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Video Surveillance Storage Market

• Dell, Inc.

• EMC Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Netapp, Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Avigilon Corporation

• Schneider Electric (Pelco)

• Seagate Technology LLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Video Surveillance Storage Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Video Surveillance Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Video Surveillance Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Video Surveillance Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Video Surveillance Storage by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

