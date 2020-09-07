Global Variable Data Printing Market in Labels : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, Composition, Printing Technology, Application, End-use Industry, and Region.

Global Variable Data Printing Market in Labels was valued at US$ 14.77 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 42.5 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.3% during a forecast period.

Based on the composition, the facestock segment is expected to lead the global variable data printing market in labels during the forecast period as it can withstand adverse conditions such as high temperature, moisture, and abrasion coupled with less expensive compared to other composites. On the basis of printing technology, the inkjet printing technology is estimated to propel the global variable data printing market in labels as the growing use of this type of printing in the various industrial applications as it prints finer, smoother details through higher print head resolution. In terms of end-user industry, food & beverage segment is estimated to drive the global variable data printing market in labels in the forecast period owing to the growing expansion of this industry across the globe.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing technological advancements such as barcode scanning for generation of invoices and the rise in demand for huge volume inventory tracking, the variable data printing labels market is booming significantly across the globe. Increasing the packaging industry which is also projected to fuel the global variable data printing market in labels during the forecast period. The variable data printing label is gaining importance in various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and food & beverage. Hybrid cloud printing to gain traction in the global variable data printing market in the labels market. The growing trend of packaged food products among consumers globally, which is projected to surge market growth in a positive way.

Global variable data printing market in labels is witnessing vibrant growth as it has the ability to generate customized product information and serialized number printing coupled with cost & time efficiency. Consumer’s preference shift toward high-quality products, which is surging the global variable data printing market in labels. Increased adoption of digital signage which is estimated to propel the global variable data printing market in labels. In addition, increased urbanization coupled with the growing spending power of consumers across the globe is also projected to fuel the global variable data printing market in labels.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global variable data printing market in labels during the forecast period. Presence of emerging economies such as China and India in this region, which are expected to drive the global variable data printing market in labels in the forecast period. The growth in the health & safety concerns among the population and the rapid increase in demand for consumer goods and lifestyle products are boosting the global variable data printing market in labels in this region. China is a leading manufacturer and supplier of printing materials and equipment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Variable Data Printing Market in Labels dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Variable Data Printing Market in Labels.

Scope of the Report Variable Data Printing Market in Labels

Global Variable Data Printing Market in Labels, by Type

• Release Liner

• Linerless Labels

Global Variable Data Printing Market in Labels, by Composition

• Facestock

• Topcoat

Global Variable Data Printing Market in Labels, by Printing Technology

• Thermal Transfer

• Direct Thermal

• Electrophotography

• Inkjet

Global Variable Data Printing Market in Labels, by End-use Industry

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetic & Personal Care

• Consumer Goods

• Others

Global Variable Data Printing Market in Labels, by Application

• Successive barcodes

• Advertising labels with personalized images or text

• QR codes

• Use buy/sell by dates

• Instant redeemable coupons

• Sports tickets

• Others

Global Variable Data Printing Market in Labels, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Variable Data Printing Market in Labels

• Mondi

• HP Inc.

• R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

• Xerox Corporation

• Canon Inc.

• 3M Company

• Quad/Graphics Inc.

• Cenveo, Inc. (U.S.)

• Avery Dennison Company

• WS Packaging Group, Inc.

