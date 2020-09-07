Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _by Component , by Delivery Mode , by Therapeutic Area , by Application, by End-use and by Geography

Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The rise of electronic health records along with other advanced technologies has introduced new opportunities for patients helping them take greater control over their health. Patient engagement is one of those ideal situations in healthcare where patients are informed and motivated to get directly involved in their own medical care. It allows the patient to know about possible treatment, medication or other options related to the healthcare system for supporting their choices. Healthcare providers use different ways of engaging their patients that includes usage of technologies such as mobile devices, patient portals, wearables, and mobile applications among others. Regular and proactive patient engagement also involves some other tools like practice portals that give access to their health information, which can encourage them to engage with their physicians more frequently.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Patient engagement solutions market in Europe has been divided into components, delivery mode, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and geography. On the basis of components, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Services component held the largest market share with better availability of information acting as a major driver. Increased knowledge along with better understanding encourages patients to actively engage in their own well being or healthcare choices further leading to improved care. Doctors also treat patients in a better way of making patient management solutions time and cost efficient. Collaboration and engagement of patients in the decision-making process, allow healthcare providers in making better decisions related to patient’s health. Based on delivery mode, the market has been segmented into cloud-based, web-based and on-premises. Cloud-based segment formed the largest type, with affordability, easy access, and flexibility is a few key factors boosting growth. Healthcare management solutions will form the largest market with growing awareness regarding health-related issues helping in market expansion.

Based on geography, Europe Patient Engagement Solutions market comprises of certain countries such as UK, Germany, and France among others that have been major contributors to market growth. Increase in health awareness, rising incidences of smart wearable solutions providing real-time data have been few major reasons that have propelled overall growth.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Patient Engagement Solutions market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Europe Patient Engagement Solutions market

• Patient Engagement Solutions market segmentation on the basis of a component, therapeutic area, delivery mode, application, end-use and geography (regional)

• Patient Engagement Solutions market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Patient Engagement Solutions market analysis and forecast for five major regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA countries

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Patient Engagement Solutions market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Europe Patient Engagement Solutions market.

Some of the key players of the Europe Patient Engagement Solutions market include:

• Oneview Healthcare

• Lincor Solutions

• Orion Health

• Accenture

• Bayer

• Novartis

• Roche

• Sanofi

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• AstraZeneca

• Boehringer Ingelheim

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare insurance companies/payers

• Healthcare IT service providers

• Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, medical groups, physician practices, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, ambulatory centers, and outpatient clinics)

• Accountable care organizations

• Corporate healthcare entities

• Government agencies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists

Scope of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report:

The research report segments the Europe Patient Engagement Solutions market based on component, delivery mode, therapeutic area, application, end-use and geography.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Component:

• Software

• Standalone

• Integrated

• Hardware

• Services

• Consulting

• Implementation

• Education

• Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode:

• On-premise

• Web-based

• Cloud-based

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Therapeutic Area:

• Chronic Diseases

• Obesity

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Fitness Management

• Women’s Health Management

• Mental Health Management

• Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Application:

• Health Management

• Home Healthcare Management

• Financial Health Management

• Social and Behavioral Management

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By End-Use:

• Providers

• Payers

• Individual Users

• Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Russia

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

