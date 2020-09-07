Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Organization Size, End User, Vertical, Geography.

Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Software defined networking (SDN) is basically transformational technology that allows service providers to create extremely programmable networks with the help of workflow automation. It is helping to reduce operational costs and also helps in refining overall customer service life cycle. Software defined networking (SDN) is a way to compact with computer networking which permits network administrators to manage network services by abstraction of lower-level functionality. It is helping in overcoming the restrictions associated with traditional network infrastructure.

SDN plays an important role in managing the typical networking infrastructure in the association. This network can be managed by the execution of customized, automated and virtual network that can be used for data traffic management and for effective management of big data. Flexible method of managing and controlling the composite network and efficient data traffic management and is one of the major factor for the growth of software defined networking (SDN) market.

Adoption of mobile devices are found tremendously increasing over the past few years, leading to increasing need for well-organized data networks across private and public sectors. This, in turn is increasing growth of software defined networking (SDN) industry. Businesses have broadly adopted mobility services to improve their productivity, optimize mobile workforce performance, and others. SDN controller is providing a central access point to allocate security and policy information constantly throughout the enterprise and solve difficult problems like securing mobility services in BYOD devices, providing centrally manageable network, customized utilization of data by consumers in the telecom sector, reducing the use of network hardware devices, and others.

Improvement in cloud computing services among IT organizations is fueling the growth of software defined networking market. SDN enables network virtualization with a single controller over cloud-based networking. It removes configuration of individual switches, routers, and other network hardware. As cloud computing services are being adopted across all businesses and domestic sectors for an extensive range of applications like need of latest version of applications, supporting mobility and BYOD services for virtualized computing resources, and others. So that, cloud computing services have become positive factor influencing the growth of the software defined networking (SDN) market.

SDN helps in managing difficult and rapidly changing network traffic patterns and provides flexible network traffic management solutions. SDN offers centralized control of composite networks and enables effective decision-making regarding network traffic for network operators. It assists customization of networks and permits metered usage for customers. So, it is one of the important factors boosting the growth of the software defined networking market.

Scope of Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market:

Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market by Component:

• Solution

• Services

Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market by Organization size:

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market by End User:

• Cloud Service Provider

• Telecommunication Service Provider

• Enterprises

Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecommunication

• Defense & Government

• Consumer Goods & Retail

• Others

Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in Market Includes:

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• IBM Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Juniper Networks

• Intersil

• VMware, Inc.

• Big Switch Networks

• Pica8, Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Dell Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

• Extreme Networks, Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Ciena Corporation

• Pluribus Networks

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Software Defined Networking (SDN) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Software Defined Networking (SDN) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Software Defined Networking (SDN) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Software Defined Networking (SDN) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Software Defined Networking (SDN) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

