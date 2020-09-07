Global Smart Government Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-by Type, Deployment Type, and Geography

Global Smart Government Market is expected to reach US$ 61.6 bn by 2026 from US$ XX bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Smart Government Market is segmented by Type, by Deployment & Geography. Types are divided into Solution, Government resource planning system, Security, Analytics, Remote monitoring, Network management, Open data platform, Others, Service, Professional services, Managed services. Based on deployment type market is classified into on-premises & hosted/cloud. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The key driving factor for this market include the growing data from multiple sources and increasing global demand for adoption of sophisticated and smart technologies. Open government data are anticipated to offer a huge potential for effective and efficient governance this is the key growth factor for smart government market. Major driving factors for the growth of smart government market are increasing demand for digital mediums and smart technologies owing to technological advancements. Rising demand for technological advancements and emerging technical adoptions is helping in driving investments in the smart government market.

Based on type, Remote monitoring solutions are expected to grow at the largest rate during the forecast period. Remote monitoring assist in tracking the assets, provides safety and offers maximum efficiency. Other reason for the growth of remote monitoring segment is the decrease in the costs of sensors which is creating deployment of solutions feasible.

On the basis of deployment type, Cloud sub-segment among the deployment type segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Cloud segment is expected to lead the market due to growing adoption of cloud services by government agencies in order to achieve cost benefits, real-time access, and zero maintenance downtime.

In terms of geography, North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to improved penetration of smart technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, big data and analytics. Additionally the growth in the spending for deployment of small solutions across the various levels of government in North America region.

Key players operate on the market are, Amazon Web Services, Inc., ABB Ltd., Capgemini S.A., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hughes identification Devices Global Corporation, Imex Systems, Inc., OpenGov, Socrata, UTI Group.

The scope of the Global Smart Government Market

Global Smart Government Market, By Types

• Solution

• Government resource planning system

• Security

• Analytics

• Remote monitoring

• Network management

• Open data platform

• Service

• Professional services

• Managed services

Global Smart Government Market, By Deployment type

• On-premises

• Hosted/Cloud

Global Smart Government Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Government Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Government Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Government Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Government Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Government Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Government Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Government Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Government by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Government Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Government Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Government Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

