Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market (PBBA) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Deployment, Components, System, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market (PBBA) was valued US$ 5.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Rise in awareness and focus of enterprises on data protection and recovery infrastructure, strict rules and regulations regarding the data protection and data security and rise in adoption of the IoT in the purpose built backup appliance market are some of the prominent drivers behind the market growth.

On the other hand, high cost related with storage and backup technology and presence of cost-effective substitutes are expected to limit the global purpose built backup appliance market growth.

The hardware component , which are used in purpose-built backup appliance can be repaired in case of repairable damage and the software of the purpose-built backup appliances is upgraded. The cost of the hardware is depends uopn the in the capacity of the storage, the form factor of the applianc. The appliance is a mainframe system, which helps to support or open system supporting.

The expantion of the small and mid-level enterprises (SMEs) are boosting in many countries in terms of policies and initiatives , which will help to SMEs to grow. Initiatives like a reduction in corporate tax, and providing loans to SMEs for primary few years on less interest rate, aids SME to set up their business,which is expectd to drive the market growth. An initiatives taken by numerous countries, the small and mid-level enterprises are estimated to hold a significant growth rate over to large enterprises.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global purpose built backup appliance market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the technological innovation and rise in adoption of the purpose-built backup appliances in the telecom & IT, BFSI, and manufacturing verticals. Rapid expantion of the small & mid-level enterprises, booming manufacturing hub, and presence of telecom & IT giants are driving the growth of the purpose-built backup appliance market in the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market:

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, by Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, by Components

• Hardware

• Software

• Professional Services

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, by System

• Integrated System

• Target Systems

• Open System

• Mainframe Systems

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market by Enterprise Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI Telecom and IT

• Government

• Healthcare

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Travel and Hospitality

• Energy and Utility

• Others

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market (PBBA):

• Asigra, Inc.

• Barracuda Networks, Inc.

• CommVault Systems, Inc.

• Dell EMC

• eFolder, Inc.

• ExaGrid Systems, Inc.

• FalconStor Software, Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Hitachi Vantara Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• NetApp, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Quantum Corporation

• STORServer, Inc.

• Unitrends, Inc.

• Veeam Software

• Vembu Technologies, Inc.

• Veritas Technologies LLC.

