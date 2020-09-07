Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Offering, System, Type, Application,and Region.

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 54.3 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to the report, road traffic-related deaths have been increasing in the past few years. The usage of ITS to reduce road accidents and to increase safety are the major driving forces for the ITS market. The demand for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication to enhance road safety is expected to gain momentum during the future. Furthermore, the increasing number of megacities and the population growth in emerged and emerging countries has increased the importance of deploying an intelligent transport system (ITS). ITS system establishes both, road transport and metro or underground rail system. ITS involves the refurbishment of overall technological aspects like GPS, Carrier Access for Land Mobiles (CALM), Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) etc.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31299

The important driving factor for the market is the concerned government departments understand the importance of implementing an efficient ITS system. Therefore, these departments are formulating specific programs and taking initiatives to implement the system. For example, the U.S. Department of Transport (DOT) is focusing on intelligent infrastructure, intelligent vehicles and integration of these two factors. The DOT has started a Federal ITS program that would make research initiatives, investigative study and support the deployment of the system through systematic investment. Additionally, an efficient transport system would assist in controlling traffic congestions and increase environmental benefits by reducing pollution, and these factors act as other major drivers for the market.

At the same time, the major restraint for the market growth is the slow growth of infrastructure, especially in the developing regions of the world due to the high cost of installation. Another key restraint for the growth of the market is the lack of standards and negligible interoperability between the various modes of transport and technologies. To address these challenges, various government sectors and key players in the market are forming strategic private-public partnerships. Furthermore, the major opportunity for the market lies in the development of smart vehicles that would operate on intelligently controlled roads by deploying state of art infrastructure and latest technologies.

By offering, the hardware intelligent transportation system market is projected to hold the highest market share in 2026. The hardware segment mainly contains various detectors, sensors, cameras, and telecom networks to gather information related to the vehicle and its surroundings. The use of IoT sensors and advanced communication technologies enable the real-time collection and processing of data to assist traffic authorities in making informed decisions about managing the traffic. The implementation of these devices to support the smart transport infrastructure is anticipated to boost the demand for hardware components.

Among the regions, North America held the largest market share in the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Presence of major key players of intelligent transportation systems and increasing adoption of smart parking management and advanced public transport systems are factors boosting the growth of the North America intelligent transportation system (ITS) market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global intelligent transportation system (its) market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global intelligent transportation system (its) market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31299

Scope of Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market:

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market, By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market, By System:

• Advanced Traveler Information System

• Vehicle-to-Vehicle Interaction and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Interaction

• Advanced Traffic Management System

• Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

• Commercial Vehicle Operation

• ITS ‐ Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market, By Type:

• ATIS

• ATMS

• ATPS

• APTS

• EMS

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market, ByApplication:

• Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

• Intelligent Traffic Control

• Collision Avoidance

• Parking Management

• Passenger Information Management

• Ticketing Management

• Emergency Vehicle Notification

• Automotive Telematics

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Affiliated Computer Services, Inc.

• Denso Corporation

• Agero, Inc.

• Addco Llc

• Lanner Electronics, Inc.

• Nuance Communications, Inc.

• Ricardo Plc

• Sensys Networks, Inc.

• Telenav, Inc.

• Efkon AG

• Thales Group.

• Advantech Co., Ltd.

• Bestmile SA

• Clever Devices Ltd.

• ETA Transit Systems

• GMV Group

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Kapsch Trafficcom

• Lanner Electronics

• Moxa Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-intelligent-transportation-system-market/31299/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com