Global Content Analytics Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Deployment, Application, Vertical and Region.

Global Content Analytics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

Global Content Analytics Market Overview:

Content analytics is the process of relating business intelligence and business analytics practices to digital content. The content analytics software offer visibility into the amount of content that is being generated along with the nature of that content and the way it is used. The objective of content analysis is to offer several benefits and to gain new insights for improved decision-making. The content analytics provide several benefits such as removing risk, upgraded process productivity by removing manual steps, obtaining key business insights and minimizing process flaws and hurdles.

The global content analytics market has witnessed rapid growth since last few years due to the increasing competition in several essential application sectors. This competition is boosting the importance of the content analytics with regards to economic dynamics and proven to be the main driver for the global content analytics market growth in the forecasted period. In Addition, growing economies in regions such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East are anticipated to play a noticeable role in the development of the global content analytics market in the forecasted years owing to rising commercial potential of several countries from these regions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Content Analytics Market Dynamics:

The digitalization has become most vital as well as common part of private commercial and non-commercial sector but the growing demand for digitalization in the government sector is one of the noteworthy factors motivating the growth of the content analytics market. Among the number of growing economies the increasing importance of digital identity systems and the growing push to digitalize population records, supplement the government sector with extensive growth for the content analytics market.

Content analytics helps business to take necessary business decisions by providing enriching information. The extensive rise in business content for multiple business verticals is one of the major driving factors generating the large demand and ultimately boosting the content analytics market growth. Besides, the major challenge is threat of terrorism and their increasing use of social media and other technologically advanced devices for communication. Owing to which, the national security systems are likely to involve with crucial role in the global content analytics market.

Global Content Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Content Analytics Market is segmented by Application, which is further classified into Text Analytics, Video Analytics, Speech Recognition and Language Analyzers, Clustering Engines and Categorizers, and Social Media Analytics. However, among all, the text segment is prospective to grow at a robust pace with CAGR XX% owing to its extensive usage in SMS and social media platforms. Based on Vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Government, Travel & Hospitality and Manufacturing. Among all segments, the government sector is estimated to witness healthy growth with CAGR XX% and reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 owing to the growing utilization of content analytics in his sector.

Besides, the Information and Technology sector has largest share of US$ XX Bn in 2019 and expected to dominate the market with US$ XX Bn by 2027.The IT has its presence in every business. It has brought in enormous transformation in business enterprises across the world. IT improves productivity and offers flexibility in business functioning. All these factors create an increased demand for content analytics solutions in the companies across the globe. Hence, the global content analytics market is likely to witness growth at CAGR XX% during the forecast period.

Global Content Analytics Market Regional Analysis:

Geography wise, North America is estimated to emerge as a leading region with CAGR XX% in the global content analytics market. The growth is attributed to rising numbers of companies preferring for content analytics solutions. Developing economies from region Asia Pacific and Middle East are anticipated to contribute large share and play an important role in the global content analytics market growth. As of 2019, Asia Pacific contributed the US$ XX Bn share with regards to revenue and estimated to grow with CAGR XX% during forecast period. The large contribution in this growth rate is majorly from countries like, China, Japan and India. Europe plays pivotal role in the market growth with expected CAGR XX% during forecast period. The established as well as consistently growing hospitality sector is mainly fuel the European market growth. Similarly, the report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Content Analytics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Content Analytics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Content Analytics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Content Analytics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Content Analytics Market Report:

Global Content Analytics Market, By Deployment

• Cloud Based

• On Premise

Global Content Analytics Market, By Application

• Text Analytics

• Video Analytics

• Speech Recognition and Language analyzers

• Clustering Engines and Categorizers

• Social Media Analytics

Global Content Analytics Market, By Vertical

• BFSI

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Government

• Travel and Hospitality

• Manufacturing

Global Content Analytics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Content Analytics Market

• Adobe Systems, Inc.

• Everteam

• Genesys

• Google Inc.

• Verint Systems

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute, Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• ITyX Solutions AG

