Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Product, Procedure, Materials, Type, and Region.

Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market was valued US$ 9.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing occurrences of dental caries such as tooth decay or cavities, dental issues in geriatric individuals, the growing incidence of tooth decay and edentulism, no new technologies leading to more effective care, and rise in number dental procedures are boosting the market growth. Developing dental tourism in emerging markets, and increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare is also propelling market growth. However, the high cost of premium dental implants & limited reimbursement, and a high risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges is limiting the growth of dental implants and prosthesis market.

The dental implants and prosthesis market is segmented into a product, procedure, materials, type, and region. In terms of product, a dental implant and prosthesis market is segmented into dentures, crowns & bridges, veneers, and inlays & onlays. Based on the procedure segment, a dental implant and prosthesis market is classified into root-form dental implants and plate-form dental implants. Further materials, dental implants, and prosthesis market are divided into zirconium and titanium. By type, the dental implants and prosthesis market is classified into premium implants, value implants, and discounted implants.

The premium dental implants segment held the XX % share of market owing to the higher adoption of dental implants in developed countries such as the US, Germany, and Japan. The root-form dental implants market is expected to generate the major market owing to an increase in the patient pool for dental procedures, such as dental replacements and fixtures. The titanium segment accounted for the XX % share of dental implants and prosthesis market, due to the higher adoption of titanium by dental professionals. Titanium is used for high biocompatibility, strength, rigidity, greater strain-bearing capacity, and greater corrosion resistance properties.

On the basis of region, Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Europe had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of the rise in the incidences of dental problems associated with aging population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, rising adoption of dental cosmetic treatments, and increased penetration of value dental implants in European countries.

A key player operating in the global dental implants and prosthesis market are 3M, Bicon Dental Implants, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corp, Dentsply International Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Keystone Dental, Inc., OSSTEM IMPLANT Co Ltd, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market:

Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market, by Product:

• Dentures

• Crowns & bridges

• Veneers

• Inlays & Onlays

Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market, by Procedure:

• Root-form dental implants

• Plate-form dental implants

Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market, by Materials:

• Zirconium

• Titanium

Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market, by Type:

• Premium Implants

• Value Implants

• Discounted implants

Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market:

• 3M

• Bicon Dental Implants

• Coltene Holding AG

• Danaher Corp

• Dentsply International Inc.

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• Keystone Dental, Inc.

• OSSTEM IMPLANT Co Ltd

• Straumann Holding AG

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

