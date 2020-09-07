Global Emergency Department Information System Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Software Type, by Delivery Mode, by Application, by End User and by Geography

Global Emergency Department Information System Market is expected to reach US$ 1293.36 Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Emergency Department Information System Market, By Software TypeMajor factors driving the emergency department information system market include a rise in patient flow at emergency departments, rising geriatric population, growing rate of accidents, and population growth. Emergency department information system captures real-time information about patients and to support the operational control of emergency departments. Emergency Department Information System is useful in managing data and workflow to support emergency department patient care and operations. However, lack of awareness about the implementation and usability of the software system and high costs can have a negative impact on the growth of the emergency department information system market.

Global emergency department information system market is segmented by software type, delivery mode, application, end user, and geography. Software type segment is bifurcated as enterprise solutions and best-of-breed solutions. Best-of-breed sub solutions segment expected to dominate the software type segment during the forecast period. Best-of-breed solutions provide improvements in physician productivity, diagnostic enhancements, and enhanced interoperability and these factors are driving the best-of-breed solutions segment growth.

Delivery mode segment is classified as on-premise EDIS and software-as-a-service (SaaS). Various applications covered under the scope of this reports are computerized physician order entry (CPOE), patient tracking & triage, clinical documentation, E-prescribing, resource tracking, and management and other applications. An end-user segment is divided into small hospitals, medium-sized hospitals, and large hospitals.

The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. APAC is going to emerge as the highest growth region in emergency department information system market in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising healthcare infrastructure and facilities in Latin America have given rise to the emergency department information system market in Latin America. The Middle East and Africa are slow growing markets due to slow growth of the economy in the countries.

The leading players in the emergency department information system market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, Healthland, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, MEDHOST, T-System, Inc., Optuminsight, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, veEDIS Clinical Systems LLC, EPOWERdoc, and Wellsoft Corporation.

Global Emergency Department Information System Market, By Software Type:

• Enterprise Solutions

• Best-Of-Breed Solutions

Global Emergency Department Information System Market, By Delivery Mode:

• On-Premise EDIS

• Software-As-A-Services (SaaS)

Global Emergency Department Information System Market, By Application:

• Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

• Patient Tracking & Triage

• Clinical Documentation

• E-Prescribing

• Resource Tracking And Management

• Other Applications

Global Emergency Department Information System Market, By End-User:

• Small Hospitals

• Medium-Sized Hospitals

• Large Hospitals

Global Emergency Department Information System Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Emergency Department Information System Market Are:

• NextGen Healthcare

• veEDIS Clinical Systems LLC

• Optuminsight, Inc.

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Healthland

• Unitedhealth Group, Inc.

• Wellsoft Corporation

• T-Systems, Inc.

• Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

• EPOWERdoc, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• MEDHOST, Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Global Emergency Department Information System Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6479

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com