Global Airport Kiosk Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Component, Applications and Region.

Global Airport Kiosk Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during a forecast period. Air India Airlines installed kiosks at 26 airports in India. Accordingly, major airports saw wait times drop 30% from 27 minutes to under 20 minutes average wait at check in.

The MMR report for airport kiosk market focuses on volume and value at the global level as well as regional level. From a global perspective, this market report represents a complete airport kiosk market size by studying historical data and future outlook. The airport kiosk has been emerging fast in developed economies. Its next upward points lay in regions with further airport installation. Airport kiosks provide effective and efficient solutions to expedite passenger activities with passenger clearance, baggage control, check-in and clearance. Apart from coming up with favorable opportunities, the introduction of mobile technologies is providing development inconvenience to passengers which is a major factor likely to limit the demand for airport kiosks to an excessive extent.

However, the global market for airport kiosks is expected to gain momentum in the predictable years because of the growing privatization of airports. Airlines and airports have made things faster and easier for airline passengers to check-in over diverse and different check-in options.

The governments across various economies are always making efforts to improve their country’s transport infrastructure. To upgrade the transport infrastructure, the development of new airports is in growth.

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global airport kiosks market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro and micro levels. Based on application, the automated passport control segment expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. This is because of the growing demand for border management solutions. After installation of airport kiosk, these kiosks permit the entry of authorized passengers to the passport control sector. Mounting incidences of terrorism and terror attacks have enhanced the deployment of automated passport control kiosks at airports across the world.

Europe plays an important role in airport kiosks market, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Europe will remain the foremost revenue contributor in the global market for airport kiosk followed by North America. In Europe, Russia is leading the airport kiosk market holding above 15% of total market share followed by Germany holding approximately 14% of the airport kiosk market share. However, because of the relatively high number of airports in the U.S, it dominates the regional North American airport kiosk market with over 80% of the market share.

Air India Airlines installed kiosks at 26 airports in India. While the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the projected period, because of the rising number of airports and growing middle-class families in the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Airport Kiosk Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Airport Kiosk Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Airport Kiosk Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Airport Kiosk Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Airport Kiosk Market

Global Airport Kiosk Market, By Component

⦁ Hardware

⦁ Kiosk Enclosure

⦁ Display/Screen

⦁ Kiosk Printer

⦁ Others

⦁ Software

⦁ Service

Global Airport Kiosk Market, By Product

⦁ Bill Payment Kiosks

⦁ Informative kiosks

⦁ Check-in Kiosks

⦁ Internet Kiosks

⦁ Way Finder Kiosks

⦁ Other

Global Airport Kiosk Market, By Application

⦁ Automated Passport Control

⦁ Common-use Self Service (CUSS) Kiosks

⦁ Information

⦁ Ticketing (Purchase tickets, check baggage, monitor flight status)

⦁ Others (Retail, etc.)

Global Airport Kiosk Market, By Region

⦁ North America

⦁ Europe

⦁ Asia Pacific

⦁ Middle East & Africa

⦁ South America

Key players operating in Global Airport Kiosk Market

⦁ Embross Group

⦁ Fujitsu Ltd.

⦁ IER SAS

⦁ KIOSK Information Systems

⦁ NCR Corporation,

⦁ Phoenix Kiosk, Inc

⦁ Rockwell Collins, Inc.

⦁ SITA

⦁ Toshiba Tec Cor

⦁ Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH

⦁ Olea Kiosks Inc.

