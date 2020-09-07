Blockchain Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Provider (Application and solution, Middleware, Infrastructure and protocol), by Organization Size (SME and Large), by Application, by Industry Vertical and by Geography

Blockchain Market is expected to reach US$ XX by 2026 from US$ 422.25 Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Reduced total cost of ownership, rising crypto currencies market cap and initial coin offerings are few major drivers that has positively driven overall growth of Blockchain Market. In addition to this, increasing demand for simplified business processes, transparency, immutability, faster transactions with reduced costs and increasing use of blockchain as a service also responsible for growth of global Blockchain Market.

Infrastructure and protocols provider sub-segment had the largest market size among providers and is expected to dominate market during forecast period however it is application and solution provider segment that is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period. Rise in demand for fast processing applications for payments and transactions are few key factors boosting the overall growth. Payments application sub-segment held the largest market share for 2017 with factors like increasing use in banking and financial transactions and growth of the digital identity market is expected to further boost demand for Blockchain Market globally. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sub-segment is projected to have the largest shares during forecast period, whereas it is the media and entertainment vertical that is projected to grow at the highest rate. Increasing use of blockchain across smart contracts, document management and digital identities in the media industry are some main areas that is propelling the overall growth of Blockchain Market. Large enterprises held the the maximum share while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for the highest growth in Blockchain Market. Highly cost-effective and time-efficiency form two key features for blockchain application as well in both large and small enterprises.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

North America formed the largest market with Asia pacific accounting for highest CAGR during forecast period. Increase in application of blockchain solutions across various industry verticals such as (BFSI), retail and eCommerce and real estate has helped in boosting the overall Blockchain Market demand.

Key Highlights:

• Blockchain Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Blockchain Market.

• Blockchain Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Blockchain Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Blockchain Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Blockchain Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Blockchain Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Blockchain Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of Blockchain Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Blockchain Market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Blockchain market are as follows:

• Abra (US)

• Bitfury Group Limited (US)

• AlphaPoint (US)

• Coinbase (US)

• Chain, Inc. (US)

• Ripple (US).

• Factom (US)

• Earthport PLC (UK)

• BTL Group Ltd. (Canada)

• Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)

• Digital Asset Holdings LLC. (US)

• International Business Machines Corporation (US)

• Microsoft Corporation (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Blockchain application builders

• Independent Software Vendors

• Customer experience management professionals

• Service providers and distributors

• Analytics consulting companies

• Small Medium-Sized and Large Enterprises

• Government and Public sector, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance and media and Entertainment

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Blockchain market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

Scope of the Report:

This research report segments the blockchain market based on application, provider, organization size, industry vertical and geography:

Blockchain Market, By Application:

• Payments

• Exchanges

• Smart contracts

• Documentation

• Digital identity

• Supply chain management

• Governance, risk and compliance management

• Others

Blockchain Market, by Provider:

• Application and solution provider

• Middleware provider

• Infrastructure and protocol provider

Blockchain Market, by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large enterprises

Blockchain Market, by Industry Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government and public sector

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Media and entertainment

• Retail and eCommerce

• Travel and hospitality

• Transportation and logistics

• Real estate

• IT and telecommunications

• Others

Blockchain Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Blockchain Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Blockchain Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Blockchain Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Blockchain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Blockchain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Blockchain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Blockchain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Blockchain by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Blockchain Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Blockchain Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Blockchain Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Blockchain Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/blockchain-market/638/

