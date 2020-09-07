Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ Hosted Types, Revenues, User Type, and Geography.

Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market is expected to reach US$ 9580 Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%

The Asia Pacific personal cloud market is divided by hosted types, revenues, user type, and geography. Based on hosted types, the Asia Pacific personal cloud market includes hosted from provider’s premises and users premises. By revenues, the market is classified into direct and indirect revenues. On the basis of user type, the Asia Pacific personal cloud market consists of individual, small enterprises, and medium enterprises. Geographically market is spread by China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, others.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The current economic, as well as political challenges faced by China, have lead towards some optimism in its IT sector. Over the past few years, cloud storage seems to have taken the Chinese IT industry and its growth. The pervasive and rapid internet growth has exploded with more people gaining access to mobile devices. The personal cloud has sprung up to serve an undivided need for sufficient storage as well as data sharing points for mobile users. Behind the boom lies a growing level of attention from both China and the international players. Due to the size, every technology vendor hopes to hold a share of the coveted market.

Unlike other international players, the personal cloud services in Asia Pacific region allow users to share information leading to raising concerns among the regulators. In a way to clean the sector, the national authorities in different countries have embarked on a drive to purge illegal content from the internet, resulting in exit of six primary services. Moreover, the absence of a clear business model further drive the firms into prosperity standing in the way between companies and profitability

China, India, Japan, and South Korea are some of the key countries that been the major contributors of the growth of the Asia Pacific Personal Cloud market. China’s tech-savvy consumers and eagerness toward embracing newer technological innovations is a forerunner of growth for the Personal Cloud market in Asia Pacific region.

Key players operated in the market include Nihao Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Meituan Open Services, Tencent Cloud, UCloud, QingCloud, Huawei Enterprise Cloud, NetEase Cloud, Western Digital, Elephant Cloud, Baidu Cloud, E Cloud, Grand Cloud, KS Cloud, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Google Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market:

Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market by Hosted Types:

• Hosted from providers premises

• Hosted from users premises

Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market by Revenues:

• Direct Revenues

• Indirect Revenues

Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market by User Type:

• Individual

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market by Geography:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

Key Players Operated in Asia Pacific Personal Cloud Market:

• Nihao Cloud

• Alibaba Cloud

• Meituan Open Services

• Tencent Cloud

• UCloud

• QingCloud

• Huawei Enterprise Cloud

• NetEase Cloud

• Western Digital

• Elephant Cloud

• Baidu Cloud

• E Cloud

• Grand Cloud

• KS Cloud

• Microsoft

• IBM Corporation

• Google Inc.

