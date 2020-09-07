Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market – Cloud Based segment is expected to account for higher market share of more than 35% driven due to increasing healthcare spending, and growing demand for cloud-based solutions throughout the globe – Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market is likely to grow at CAGR of around 15% and will exceed over USD XX billion by 2026.

Global healthcare revenue cycle management market growth is primarily driven by increasing healthcare expenditures in both developed and developing countries such as China, U.S., Japan, and Germany. Other factors such as rising complications in the revenue data management in the hospitals and reduces the billing errors in the hospitals, drive the market for healthcare revenue Cycle management through the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview, By Region

North America had the highest market share in 2017. The factors such as strict regulations from the government regarding proper billing and tax payment, and safeguarding the clinical data drive the market for healthcare revenue cycle management. Implementation of Care Act by U.S. government is the primary driving factor the market of healthcare revenue cycle management through the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview, By Component

Services market had the highest share in 2016. This market is driven due to increased usage of proper software, and implementations of different solutions for the processes such as, e-prescribing systems and electronic medical records. Other factors including high influence form big data analytics, and rising investment from the government for the development of software in the field of healthcare to provide good service also drive the market. Government implementations including Medicare, Medicaid, and e-Health also drive the market for services market

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview, By Products

The integrated segment had the highest market share in 2017. The factors such as a change in the systems from volume to value-based transactions and increasing need of software’s for the diagnosis drive the market for Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management through the forecast period. Integrated products provide with different applications including patient scheduling, health records, and billing. These applications create an elevated level of interest in buyers to purchase integrated products in healthcare revenue cycle management

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview, By Deployment

The cloud-based segment had the highest market share in 2017. The factors such as increasing demand for the internet of things in each department of the healthcare sector, and a rising need for the single platform to perform all the activities of the healthcare sectors drive the market through the forecast period. As the cloud-based deployment is less expensive and highly convenient for the implementation compared to the on-premise, the market is expected to grow through 2024.

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview, By End-Use

Physicians segment had the highest market share in 2016. The factors such as, the increasing number of hospitals, rising need for the advice from the physicians, rising incidences of emergencies in the hospitals, and increasing government fund on the hospitals and other clinical facilities drive the market for Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management through the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview, By Market Players

Increasing healthcare expenditure by all the regions also drive the market for Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management through the forecast period. Some of the companies operating in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market are Allscripts, Cerner, GE Healthcare, McKesson, Alleviant, athenahealth, Avadyne Health, MedData, MediRevv, Navigant Cymetrix, nThrive, OPTUM, SourceMed, and ZirMed

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Background

Developing countries such as China and India are increasing their investments in the healthcare sectors. Other private organizations in the developing countries also investing in the healthcare infrastructures. These factors drive the market for Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management through the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market make the report investor’s guide.

Market Segmentation

• Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Deployment

o On-Premise

o Cloud-Based

o Web-Based

o Others

• Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Component

o Software

o Services

• Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Products

o Standalone

o Integrated

o Others

• Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By End-User

o Hospitals

o Laboratories

o Physicians

o Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

