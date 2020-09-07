Global Health Insurance Exchange Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Phase, by Component, by End User, and by Geography

Global Health Insurance Exchange Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

Global health insurance exchange market is segmented into type, phase, component, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the health insurance exchange market is classified into public exchanges and private exchanges. Based on phase, the health insurance exchange market is categorized into pre-implementation services, implementation/exchange infrastructure delivery, program management and independent verification and validation (IV&V)/quality assurance (QA), and operations & maintenance. On the basis of a component, the health insurance exchange market is segregated into software, hardware, and services. In terms of end-user, the health insurance exchange market is classified into government agencies, third party administrators, brokerage firms, & consultancies, and health plans/payers. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Health insurance exchange market growth is driven by the factors like a rising application of IT in the health sector and the shift in trend towards integrated environments, federal health insurance mandates, federal funding, a trend toward defined contribution model, among several other growth factors have ensured that cloud-based technology. Rising demand for reduction in healthcare costs is trending the overall global health insurance exchange market. However, high costs will restrain market growth. Low awareness about health exchange among the people and complex technologies and procedures involved in healthcare are anticipated to limit the growth of the global health insurance exchange market.

Based on the type, Public health insurance exchange is the major contributor to the global health insurance exchange market. Furthermore, a public exchange is segmented into the state-based exchange, state partnership model, and federally facilitated exchange. The private exchange is categorized into a single-carrier exchange and multi-carrier exchange.

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to dominate the health insurance exchange market in the forecast period followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Increasing awareness, healthcare developments, increased adoption of private health exchanges in this region will fuel the health insurance exchange market in the North America region.

Some of the key players in the health insurance exchange market are Allscripts, Accenture PLC, CGI Group Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Inovalon Holdings, Inc., Wipro Limited, Xerox Corporation Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC, Hewlett-Packard Company among other significant players worldwide.

The scope of the Global Health Insurance Exchange Market

Global Health Insurance Exchange Market, by Type

• Public Exchange

• Private Exchanges

Global Health Insurance Exchange Market, by Phase

• Pre-Implementation Services

• Implementation/Exchange Infrastructure Delivery

• Program Management and Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V)/Quality Assurance (QA)

• Operations & Maintenance

Global Health Insurance Exchange Market, by Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Global Health Insurance Exchange Market, by End-User

• Government Agencies

• Third Party Administrators, Brokerage Firms, & Consultancies

• Health Plans/Payers

Global Health Insurance Exchange Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Health Insurance Exchange Market

• Innovation Inc.

• Noridian Healthcare Solutions

• KPMG

• HP

• Hexaware – Technologies

• Deloitte

• Xerox Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Maximus

• Infosys

• Hcentive, Inc.

• Deloitte

• Cognosante, LLC

• Connecture Inc.

• Accenture Plc

• CGI Group, Inc.

Global Health Insurance Exchange Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6532

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com