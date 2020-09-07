Global Home Health Hub Market- Industry analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026) – by Product & Service, Type of Patient Monitoring, End-user, and Geography

Global Home Health Hub Market was US$ 158.4 Mn in 2018, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.

Global Home Health Hub MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Home Health Hub Market is segmented into product & services, type of patient monitoring, end-user, and region. on the basis of product & service, a market is segmented into Standalone Hubs, Smartphone-based hubs, Services. based on a type of patient monitoring, a market is divided into High-acuity Patient Monitoring, Moderate-acuity Patient Monitoring, Low-acuity Patient Monitoring. according to end-user, a market is divided by Hospitals, Healthcare Payers, Home Care Agencies, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities. Geographically, a market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Global Home Health Hub Market Global Home Health Hub Market will be a growing part of the home health technology market. These devices and applications use wireless connectivity to collect and analyze information from contrasting sources of various home medical monitoring devices such as connected blood pressure monitors, standalone health and wellness devices, such as fitness bands, connected weight scales, and sleep monitors. The health hubs also have the ability to transmit data to the cloud or to an electronic health records system that helps in assessing the collected information even for future usage.

A few key factors boosting the surge in Global Home Health Hub Market include the increasing geriatric population together with the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the need to reduce overall healthcare costs and the shortage of healthcare professionals are some of the other factors enhancing the development of the Global Home Health Hub Market.

On the basis of product and service, a market is segmented into a type of patient monitoring, end user, and region. Home health hub market has the predominant usage across hospitals, healthcare payers, home care agencies, nursing homes & assisted living facilities which is serving the ultimate goal of addressing patient needs along with holding a competitive advantage.

As the regional segment is taken consideration, North America held the largest share of the Global Home Health Hub Market in 2017. The wide use of handheld instruments along with the change in patient expectations when it comes to healthcare services are a few factors that will help in the growth of North America market and will likely witness a similar trend in foreseeable future as well.

The major players in the home health hub market are Qualcomm (US), Honeywell (US), Vivify (US), Lamprey Networks (US), AMC Health (US), Pfizer (UK), iHealth Lab (US), IDEAL LIFE (US), Hicare (US), MedM (US), and OnKl (US). Other players are Healthcare Hub Green, Health Hub Vienna, Encompass Home Health, and In healthcare among others.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Home Health Hub Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Home Health Hub Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Home Health Hub Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Home Health Hub Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Home Health Hub Market:

Global Home Health Hub Market By Product & Service

• Standalone Hubs

• Smartphone-based hubs

• Services

o Remote Patient Monitoring Services

o Support & Maintenance Services

Global Home Health Hub Market By Type of Patient Monitoring

• High-acuity Patient Monitoring

• Moderate-acuity Patient Monitoring

• Low-acuity Patient Monitoring

Global Home Health Hub Market By End User

• Hospitals

• Healthcare Payers

• Home Care Agencies

• Nursing Homes

• Assisted Living Facilities

Global Home Health Hub Market By Region

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Australia

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Rest of world

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Players Operated in Market:

• Qualcomm (US)

• Honeywell (US)

• Vivify (US)

• Lamprey Networks (US)

• AMC Health (US)

• Pfizer (UK)

• iHealth Lab (US)

• IDEAL LIFE (US)

• Hicare (US)

• MedM (US)

• OnKl (US)

• Healthcare Hub Green

• Health Hub Vienna

• Encompass Home Health

• Inhealthcare

