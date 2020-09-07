Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type of Drug, by Therapy Area, by End-User, and by Geography.

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market was valued US$ 110.5 Mn in 2018 Band expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Immunotherapy Drugs MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market is segmented by type of drug, therapy area, end user, and geography. Type of drug segment is sub segmented as monoclonal antibodies, adult vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, interferons alpha & beta, interleukins and other drugs. Therapy area segment is classified as cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases and other therapy areas. Cancer sub segment is expected to dominate the market growth during forecast period, owing to increasing preference for immunotherapy as a first line of treatment in cancer leading to growing demand for immunotherapy drugs. End user segment is divided as Hospitals, Clinics and Other End Users. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Immunotherapy Drugs are used to improve human immunity system to fight against infectious diseases and cancer as well as to enhance the overall immunity of the body and restricts the growth of the cancer cells. In this treatment, immune cells kill the cancer cells from the body.

High prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases and increasing demand for MABS are trending the overall Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market. However, high cost of immunotherapy treatment will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Immunotherapy Drugs Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Technologically advanced research platforms existence and early adoption of highly developed technologies and a supportive economic structure in this region will fuel the Immunotherapy Drugs Market in North America region.

key players operated in the market includes DC Therapeutics, Acorda Therapeutics, Ablynx, AB Science, ELI Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astrazeneca, Abbvie, Amgen Inc, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Johnson & Johnson (A Parent Company of Janssen Biotech, Inc.), Novartis International AG, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

