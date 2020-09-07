Covid 19 Impact Global Molecular Weight Marker Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Molecular Weight Marker Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to reach US$ XX million in 2026.

The growth is coupled with the increased popularity of personalized medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases and genetic disorders. Personalized medicines involve the application of molecular weight markers for the study of individual’s genome, genes, and diseases. Thus, growing adoption of personalized medicines along with the escalating focus on molecular biology research is expected to boost the demand for molecular weight marker products.

Technological advancement in molecular biology products, such as PCR and NGS along with high-quality molecular weight Global Molecular Weight Marker is another major factor contributing towards growth. The recent advancement in these products enables provision of a clearer background and sharp bands. Thus, the demand for molecular weight marker products is expected upsurge soon, which is expected to boost growth.

North America dominated the molecular weight markers industry with the largest revenue share, owing to the presence of many large research laboratories and biotechnology firms such as CELGENE CORP. and Amgen Inc. In addition, the highly developed healthcare and research infrastructure in this region have fuelled the Global Molecular Weight Marker growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising focus of CROs and biotechnology companies in this region for drug discovery and development. The CROs are focusing on Asian countries such as China and India for clinical trials owing to less stringent government regulations and the availability of skilled professionals. These are some of the factors projected to boost the regional Global Molecular Weight Marker growth.

Prestained markers were the highest revenue-generating segment in 2017, due to the large application of this product for genomics and proteomics research. Other factors include an ability to provide more accurate molecular weight determinations of the sample over a wide molecular weight range. Thus, the popularity of this product is increasing, which is expected to propel the growth of the Global Molecular Weight Marker.

Global Molecular Weight Marker

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Molecular Weight Marker Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Molecular Weight Marker Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Molecular Weight Marker Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Molecular Weight Marker Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Molecular Weight Marker Segmentation

• Global Molecular Weight Marker Market, By Products

o DNA markers

 Below 50 bp

 50 bp to 100 bp

 100 bp to 1 kb

 1 kb to 5 kb

 Above 5 kb

o Protein markers

 Below 10 kDa

 10 k Da to 100 kDa

 100 k Da to 200 kDa

 Above 200 kDa

o RNA Markers

• Global Molecular Weight Marker Market, By Type

o Prestained markers

o Unstained markers

o Specialty markers

•Global Molecular Weight Marker Market, By Applications

o Nucleic acid applications

 PCR

 Sequencing

 Northern blotting

 Southern blotting

 Molecular cloning

 Others

o Proteomics applications

 Western blotting

 Gel extraction

 Others

•Global Molecular Weight Marker Market, By End-Use

o Academic and research institutes

o Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

o CRO’s

o Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2013-2024 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

