North America Enterprise Risk Management Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Component, Application, and Country.

North America Enterprise Risk Management Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Enterprise risk management is a complete practice that helps address the desires of an enterprise to manage risks, and comply with various government laws and regulations, and organization good business practices.

North America Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Market has been studied in the report to gain an understanding of the various dynamics that are influencing the growth of the USA market during the forecast period. Also, this report has analyzed the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market, to provide insights into what the future entails. Also, the MMR report includes various market drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are defining the trajectory of the market’s growth.

The demand for the adoption of ERM has led to various USA companies embracing it, yet its implementation has become challenging. The existing literature shows that through the reduction of the risk that an organization faces, ERM is capable of improving the performance and value. With the recent advancements in cloud technology, enterprise risk management companies are aiming at developing cloud-deployed software solutions to manage risks, compliances, and retailers, as well as audits.

However, cloud computing technology can make software-based ERM solutions highly vulnerable to severe data theft threats and cyber-attacks. Thereby, growing security concerns over cloud-deployed enterprise risk management solutions may create acute challenges for stakeholders in this landscape.

North America accounts for a leading share of the enterprise risk management market and is expected to continue with the country dominance during the forecast timeframe, trailed by Europe. North America is the hub of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) domain. BFSI domain is the major contributor to the revenue of the ERM market.

The report on North America Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Market covers segments such as components and applications. Based on the components, the bank’s segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing digital transformation across BFSI helps reach and involve customers on shopping portals over social channels or integrated mobile apps. Upsurge in online transactions raises security & risk challenges for banking institutions, forcing them to adopt advanced risk management technologies. As a result, banks are focusing on accepting enterprise risk management solutions to identify potential threats and reduce risks, which is expected to positively impact the North America ERM Market soon.

Country-wise, The US is expected to result in the implementation of eGRC alternatives among all North American countries. The growing company complexities and changing regulatory demands are anticipated to drive the country’s market growth.

The report covers the industry update in the North America market for enterprise risk management like in November 2019, LogicManager Company announced that it was named on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-rising technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of North America Enterprise Risk Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by country. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by country on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America Enterprise Risk Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America Enterprise Risk Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and country presence in the North America Enterprise Risk Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the North America Enterprise Risk Management Market

North America Enterprise Risk Management Market, by Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

North America Enterprise Risk Management Market, by Application

• Banks

• Credit Unions

• Specialty Finance

• Thrifts

• Other

Key players operating in the North America Enterprise Risk Management Market

• LogicManager

• MetricStream

• Capgemini

• Dell EMC

• Infosys Limited

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle

• KPMG US

• MARSH

• Protiviti Inc.

• PwC.

• Crowe

