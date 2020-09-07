Global Pressure Relief Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026), By Devices,End User,and Region.

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market was valued US$ 2.79Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.15Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.09% during a forecast period.

Increasing rate of ulcers have led to the adoption of pressure relief devices for the prevention of same. Pressure relief devices are used for the welfare of patients dealing with various lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity. This has tremendously accelerated the demand for pressure ulcer devices globally from medical specialists and end users.

The major driving factors behind the growth of pressure relief devices market are rise in occurrence of pressure ulcers, technological advancements such as dynamic air therapy mattresses, growth in geriatric and obese population, and increase in awareness about pressure ulcers through campaigns in various countries. Furthermore, development of healthcare infrastructure and unmet market opportunities are expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, high cost of the devices and lack of skilled personnel and the cost burden of the treatment of ulcers are also significantly high, which are some of the restrains in the pressure relief devices market growth.

Currently, low-tech devices are observing greater interest, which is attributed to cost effectiveness, stronger supply chain, and low technical complication with high comfort levels.

Global pressure relief devices market is witnessing the consolidation across the globe and applying organic as well as inorganic strategies to enter in new products as well as regional segments. Major players are doing collaboration and partnership in different functions including manufacturing, sales channels, R&D. Such strategic activities are increasing an investment in the pressure relief devices market that is ultimately increasing the supply of high end devices to meet the growing demands.

Geographically, the market is expected to growth at XX% in the Americas during the forecast period. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the pressure relieving devices market due to the growing demand for both general healthcare settings such as hospitals and clinics and home healthcare. As per the latest estimations by The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, nearly 2.5 million U.S. citizens suffer from pressure ulcers each year. In ASIA PACIFIC, India and China are expected to generate the high demand making an attractive market for pressure relief devices manufacturers.

This report will help key decision makers and marketing authorities to take decision regarding their future fixator launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing strategies. Stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts would have comfort in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global pressure relief devices market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Pressure Relief Devices Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Pressure Relief Devices Market.

Scope of Global Pressure Relief Devices Market

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, By Devices

• Low-tech devices

• High-tech Devices

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Long term care centers

• Rehabilitation Centers

• Geriatric Care Centers

• Home-based Care

• Others

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Pressure Relief Devices Market

• Stryker Corp.

• Hill-Rom Services Inc.

• Invacare Corporation

• Medtronic PLC

• Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

• ArjoHuntleigh

• Talley Group Limited

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd (Sidhil Limited)

• Apex Medical Corp.

• PROMA REHA, Ltd.

• Linetspol. sr.o.

• Getinge AB

• Acelity L.P.Inc

