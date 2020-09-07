Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, End-User, Application, and Geography

Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor market was valued US$ 68Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 106.94Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.16% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by component, End-User, Application, and region and, projects the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor market, advancement in medical equipment technologies and medical treatment is anticipated to provide opportunities during forecasting period. A large number of electronic systems in medical devices and equipment will rely on sensor signals. Sensors form a source of many wellspring control activities, and accurate diagnosis and treatment. Increasing role of new generation medical sensors is projected to derive new growth opportunities in a wide range of healthcare applications. Driving manufacturers are effectively engaged in designing sensors to provide full support of application-specific, standard and custom requirements, from product concept through manufacturing. In last few decades, Research and development expenditure has also been increasing in the healthcare industry so as to provide better medical remedies. Medical device manufacturers are recognizing these points of interest and progressively concentrating on advancement of medicinal items specifically designed for air bubble detection.

Based on Type, in 2017 standalone chip-level integration held the highest market share and is further expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Increasing developments in patient portable devices is the major factor responsible for the high share of standalone chip-level integration sensor type. The detection circuitry is integrated in the sensor itself by standalone chip-level integration. Large global volume of anesthesia, neonatal, and epidural devices that administer intravenous medications and solutions utilize air in line sensors.

Based on application, pumps for medical technology accounted for the largest market share in terms of application. While based on end-users hospitals and home care settings are collectively expected to growth comprises around 83% of the global ultrasonic air in line sensor market by 2026, in terms of revenue.

Geographically, North America held a major share of the global market in 2017 due to research and development activities and presence of large number of sensor manufacturers in this region. Also Europe and Asia Pacific collectively represented around 48% revenue share in 2017 with France and China representing largest revenue share in the respective regions. Amongst all regions, the market in Europe is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 6.8% and 6.2% by volume and revenue respectively during the forecast period.

Scope of the Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market

Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market, by Type:

• Prototype Configuration

• Standalone Chip Level Integration

Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market, by Application:

• Dialysis & Transfusions

• Heart-Lung Machines

• Blood separators

• Pumps For Medical Technology

• Diagnostic Systems & Other Devices

Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market, by End-User

• Hospitals & Home Care Settings

• Academic & Research Institutes

Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market

• Biosonix Ltd

• Sensaras LLC

• TE Connectivity Ltd

• ClearLine MD

• SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH

• Siansonic Technology Co., Ltd.

• Piezo Technologies, Moog, Inc.

• Introtek International

• L.P.

• CeramTec GmbH

• Strain Measurement Devices, Inc.

