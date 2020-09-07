Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Test Type, Application, End Users and Region.

Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market is estimated to reach around US$ XX Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecasted period.

Market Definition:

An Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) is a Series of X-rays visualizing the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine after the patient swallow a chalky substance barium solution. A barium swallow is an outpatient procedure is commonly used to determine the cause of pain, swallowing problems, blood stained vomit, and unexplained weight loss that does not require sedation or anesthesia. Approximately 60-70 million people are by major and minor GI disease or disorder.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market: Market Dynamics:

In the report, under the Market Dynamics Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market covers the exhaustive study and analysis on market size, growth, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities faced by the industry. The complete information is based on the qualitative and quantitative assessment through interviews, survey, latest industry news, opportunities, and trends.

The global GI services market is driven by changing lifestyle, hospitalization because of the increasing occurrence of GI diseases and gastric cancer, increasing healthcare agencies expenditure and cost-effective method have also subsidized to the growth of the market. Moreover, Growing geriatric population, and increasing government support for the R&D in the market have also affected the growth positively. Each year, more than 100 million people are diagnosed with a GI disorder, resulting in 200 million sick days, 50 million medical visits, 16.9 million days lost from school, 10 million hospitalizations and nearly 200,000 deaths per year

However, limited applications of the treatment availability of alternative therapies, the side effect of drugs, lack of awareness regarding treatment in rural areas are some of the factors likely to hamper the growth of the Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market. The global GI series market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecasted period 2020-2027

Key Trends and Opportunities Impacting Market Growth:

• Despite having the largest therapeutic areas, many of the (GI) disorder are not well understood and which gives less optimally treatment. Hence, giving Opportunities for development of new, innovative and more cost-effective treatments.

• Gastroenterology market is set to expand because of the growing population and increasing pharmaceutical companies that recognize the necessity and significance of developing innovative treatments and advancement of Research and development in Upper Gastrointestinal.

• Gastrointestinal Clinical trials activities conducted by Agency, such as FDA, National Gastrointestinal Foundation, in developing newly diagnosed medicines for gastrointestinal disease.

Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market: Market Segmentation:

The report covers the comprehensive analytical segments of the Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market thereby providing a brief insight into the small and large sector. Esophageal reflux is projected to dominate the largest market at the CAGR of XX %. By application esophageal reflux commonly known as acid reflux one of the largest sub-segments of the GI market. Individual go through persistent acid reflux that is more than twice a week and features by a burning pain, also known as heartburn Proton pump inhibitors are the main pharmaceutical treatment. Regularly More than 60 million Americans are supposed to have acid reflux, causing to frequent hospital admittances. GERD is common in western countries affecting 20-30% population. Up to 10% of patients nearly five million complaints of recurrent pain and heartburn. Followed by irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and dyspepsia.

Based on end-user, Hospitals dominates the largest market during the forecast growth of the market. Hospitals ensuring hygiene and maintaining the clinical trial for safety and efficacy with monitoring health benefit delivers complete treatment and providing professionals care immediately. Along with, surgical services and Approach of 24/7 service. The preliminary examination is adopted effectively improving the quality of life.

Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market: Regional analysis

In terms of region, North America dominant the Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market and was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Bn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The major factors dominating the growth of Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market are existences of well-developed health care agencies and drugs available for the treatment of Global Upper Gastrointestinal in the region with large people suffering for chronic disorder and growing geriatric population. The occurrence rate in adults aged is nearly 60 to 70 besides the only, in the U.S about 20% of people have symptoms every week almost 7% every day. Furthermore, 80 million people worldwide about 24 million of whom live in Europe, suffer from constipation.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) is a competitive market as large companies are investing in R&D to launch new products in a cost-effective manner to provides a valuable insight of industry statements of Market and various strategies such as collaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and portfolio, joint ventures, and Cancer to put down the other competitor.

Eisai Co., Ltd. company announced its partnership with AJINOMOTO CO.,INC. for the formation of gastrointestinal EA Pharma Co., Ltd. and has launched product used for contrast media. .

GE Healthcare one of the leading American multinational company in the U.S. Recently company has launch Clariscan, which is a macrocyclic agent and use for effective visualization for abnormalities in the brain, spine and associated tissues. OMNISCAN and VISIPAQUE are the major products.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments and projects the Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market :

Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market, By Test Type:

• Standard barium upper GI series

• Double-contrast upper GI series

Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market, By Application:

• Hiatal hernias

• Ulcers

• Tumors

• Esophageal varices

• Esophageal reflux

• Strictures

• Enteritis

• Gastrointestinal dysmotility

• Cancer

Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market, By End-Users

• Hospitals

• Laboratories

• Clinics

Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market, By key Players

• GastroIntestinal Endoscopy

• GastroIntestinal Specialists

• Eisai US

• Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

• PeaceHealth

• Purdue Pharma L.P.

• Alfa Wassermann

• NOVADAQ

• Mount Sinai Beth Israel

• AstraZeneca

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

• GE, Healthcare

• Outpost Medicine

• Cook Group

• Frequency Therapeutics

• Ardelyx

• Meridian Bioscience Inc

• Second Genome

• Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc

• APC Microbiome Institute

