Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – Products and Services, Sample Type, End-User, and Region.

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market size was reach US$322.53 Mn in 2018 and US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.



Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography is a technique which separates molecules based on their hydrophobicity. This technique purifies proteins without moving biological activities. The factors such as growing demand for monoclonal antibodies and rising R&D paying out in biopharmaceuticals are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the lack of highly qualified and skilled labor may difficult for the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market is segmented into products and services, sample type, end-user, and region. In terms of products and services, the Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market is segmented into resins, columns, HIC columns, buffers, and other. Sample type is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and other samples. End user is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Geographically, the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of sample type, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the study period. This can be attributed to the increasing application of CVD, infectious diseases, and cancer.

Geographically, hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR over the next few years. This growth is primarily driven by the increased research and development activities in countries such as China and India increasing number of CROs, CMOs, and research institutes in these emerging economies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Hydrophobic interaction chromatography Market:

Global Hydrophobic interaction chromatography Market by Product and Services:

• Resins

• Columns

• HCI Columns

• Buffers

• Others

Global Hydrophobic interaction chromatography Market by Sample Type:

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Vaccines

• Other Samples

Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market, by End User

• Pharmaceutical

• Biopharmaceutical

Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa.

Key players operated in Global Hydrophobic interaction chromatography Market:

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• GE Healthcare Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Tosoh Corporation

• Geon Technology

• Sepax Technologies

• JNC Corporation

• Agilent Technologies

• Merck KGaA

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• Avant or Performance Materials.

