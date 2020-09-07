Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market : Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Self-Monitoring and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems), by Testing Site (Fingertip and Alternate Site Testing), by Patient Care Setting (Homecare and Hospital), by Application and by Geography

Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Blood glucose monitoring devices are portable systems that help in determining the concentration of glucose in the blood. A normal test for measuring blood glucose level is usually performed by drawing blood through the skin piercing. The blood is drawn out and then applied over disposable test-strip that are chemically active. Manufacturers in general measure the electrical characteristic present within the blood to undermine glucose present within blood in monitoring systems.

Monitoring of the blood glucose level reveals individual patterns in case of changes in glucose level. This further helps in determining the meals and health activities that may affect the blood glucose level changes. The blood monitoring systems used for measuring blood glucose level allow a quicker response in case of high or low blood sugar. Diet adjustments and exercises are decided accordingly whereas the dose of insulin is changed after having a discussion with the doctor.

Latin America market for blood glucose monitoring system has been segmented on the basis of testing type, patient care setting, product, application, and geography. Based on the testing type, the market has been divided into fingertip and alternate site testing. Fingertip held a larger market share followed by an alternate site which is mainly due to better blood ejaculation from fingers as compared to any other sites. Blood collected for glucose testing from other sites may not always give the correct result that has further led to the market dominance of fingertip testing.

Homecare and hospitals have formed two segments based on which the patient care setting has been divided. The growing anomalies in hospitals when it comes to patients and rising interest among people regarding medications have formed two major drivers for market dominance of homecare segment. Nowadays, people are more interested in receiving real-time data regarding their health based on which physical activities and diets can be decided upon. Product segment that defines a blood glucose monitoring system includes self-monitoring and continuous monitoring systems.

Self-monitoring systems held a larger market share as compared to the continuous ones as it is non-invasive in nature and can be monitored as and when required without any help. Continuous monitoring systems are placed underneath the skin and have to be replaced when expired. Based on the application segment, it is type 2 diabetes that has formed the largest segment of the blood glucose monitoring system in Latin America.

Latin America has seen steady growth in the last few years with foreign investments boosting overall growth. Brazil has formed a major market with huge growth potential across other countries as well. The focus needs to be given on improving infrastructural facilities even though the region has observed huge advancements in healthcare.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring System market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market segmentation on the basis of product, testing type, patient care setting, application, and geography.

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring System market.

Some of the key players of the Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring System market include:

• Hypermarcas

• Roche Diagnostics

• Bayer

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Sanofi

• Takeda

• EMS

• Merck

• Abbott Laboratories

Key Target Audience:

• Blood glucose monitoring systems and related devices manufacturers

• Hospitals, diagnostic centers, home care service providers, and medical colleges

• Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers

• Suppliers and distributors of blood glucose monitoring systems

• Government bodies or municipal corporations

Scope of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Latin America Report:

The research report segments Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring System market based on product, testing site, patient care setting, application and geography.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Product:

• Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

• Blood Glucose meters

• Testing strips

• Lancets & Lancing Devices

• Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

• Sensors

• Transmitters

• Receivers

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Testing Site:

• Fingertip testing

• Alternate Site Testing

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Patient Care Setting:

• Self/Home Care

• Hospital & Clinics

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Application:

• Type 2 Diabetes

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Chile

• Others

