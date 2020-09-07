North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market : Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Self-Monitoring and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems), by Testing Site (Fingertip and Alternate Site Testing), by Patient Care Setting (Homecare and Hospital), by Application and by Geography

North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Blood glucose monitoring, in general, is a way of testing glucose concentration within blood, which in other words is known as glycemia. A blood glucose test is normally performed by piercing on the skin of the finger to draw blood which is applied over a chemically active test-strip. Manufacturers use different technologies for measurement, with most systems measuring electrical characteristic for determining glucose level present in the blood.

A blood glucose meter is required for monitoring the glucose level, which is a small and portable machine. It is also used for measuring the type of glucose and its presence within the blood and has recently become quite cost efficient and better availability as well. People having diabetes often use a blood glucose meter to receive real-time information about their health and also help them manage their condition accordingly.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System market for North America has been divided on the basis of product, testing type, patient care setting, application, and geography. Based on the product, the market has been segmented into self-monitoring and continuous monitoring systems. The self-monitoring systems accounted for the largest share with continuous monitoring growing at a high CAGR as compared to other segments.

Rising incidences of patients getting directly involved with their medical treatment along with the easy availability of real-time data have resulted in more number of people opting for self-monitoring devices. By testing type, the market for blood glucose monitoring system has been divided into fingertip and alternate site testing with fingertip holding a larger market share. The traditional way of ejecting blood has been through fingertips resulting in its dominance over other segments. The growing advances in the healthcare sector have resulted in people getting more aware of their body.

This trend has further led to the high demand for minimally invasive surgeries or treatments where people still prefer certain traditional medications leading to a higher market share of the fingertip. The market on the basis of patient care setting has been further segmented into homecare and hospitals. Homecare has come across as a dominant segment followed by hospitals. Cost efficiency, portability and growing awareness regarding continuous monitoring of diabetes’s have formed some important reasons that have driven overall growth. Diabetes 2 will hold the largest market share in the application segment.

North America has been focused on evolutions in the healthcare sector with pharmaceutical companies opting for cost-effective solutions that may help patients suffering from diabetes. The US and Canada have both been actively working on delivering cost-effective solutions for diabetes that is expected to dominate world health care in the next 20 years.

Key Highlights:

• North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market segmentation on the basis of product, testing type, patient care setting, application, and geography.

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System market.

Some of the key players of the North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System market include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• LifeScan

• Medtronic

• Dexcom

• Arkay, Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Bayer Healthcare AG

• Becton Dickinson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Novel Biomedical Corporation

• Terumo Europe NV

• Johnson & Johnson

• Terumo Medical Corporation

• Nipro Diagnostics, Inc

• Novo Nordisk

• Ypsomed AG

• GlySens Incorporated

Key Target Audience:

• Blood glucose monitoring systems and related devices manufacturers

• Hospitals, diagnostic centers, homecare service providers, and medical colleges

• Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers

• Suppliers and distributors of blood glucose monitoring systems

• Government bodies or municipal corporations

Scope of the North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report:

The research report segments North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System market based on product, testing site, patient care setting, application and geography.

North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Product:

• Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

• Blood Glucose meters

• Testing strips

• Lancets & Lancing Devices

• Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

• Sensors

• Transmitters

• Receivers

North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Testing Site:

• Fingertip testing

• Alternate Site Testing

North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Patient Care Setting:

• Self/Home Care

• Hospital & Clinics

North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Application:

• Type 2 Diabetes

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes

North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

