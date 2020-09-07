Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Synthesis Type, by Drug Type, by Manufacturer Type, by Therapeutic Area, and by Geography

Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 33.43 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

An active ingredient or AI is that component of the pharmaceutical drug that is biologically active and is also synonymously known as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or bulk active. Amount of API depends on the manufacturers and differs from one brand to another where at times more than one API chemical compound is used within drugs. In distinction with the active components, the inactive elements are called as excipients in pharmaceutical backgrounds. Excipients are chemically inactive constituents that do not react directly with API that in turn preserves the precise drug composition. The main excipient serving as an intermediate for transmission of the active ingredient is known as the vehicle. Petroleum jelly and mineral oil are some of the most frequently used vehicles that are required for drug composition.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Drug type, manufacturer type, synthesis type, therapeutic area, and geography are the several sections based on which the active pharmaceutical ingredient market for the Asia Pacific is separated. Biotech and synthetic are the various division for synthesis type segment of API market. Biotech is one of the fastest growing segment due to shift in focus of traditional manufacturers towards biological drugs and high R&D cost for novel biosimilar drugs. Branded, generic and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are the three core segments for drug type in active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Certain aspects to positively affect the growth of branded drugs is the escalation in prices of drug coupled with higher spending on R&D activities that have improved market growth. By manufacturer type, the market has diverged into captive and merchant manufacturers where the merchant manufacturers are the highest growing segment. Rise in drug molecule formulation outsourcing by diverse drug manufacturers to eliminate the heavy investment requirement in the manufacturing process is pretty common nowadays. All these factors are together responsible for the upsurge of merchant manufacturers in active pharmaceutical ingredients market.

China, India, Japan, and South Korea are some of the chief countries that have helped in the growing demand for active pharmaceuticals ingredients in the Asia Pacific. Pharmaceutical companies are manufacturing low priced drugs and are making changes in chemical composition for delivering the exact chemical composition of drugs. Higher government grants for boosting R&D activities related to healthcare sector coupled with multiple subsidies and investments have helped in the growth of API in the Asia Pacific region.

.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market.

Some of the key players of the Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market include:

• Sun Pharmaceuticals

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• Aurobindo Pharma

• Syn-Tech Chem & Pharm Co., Ltd.

• Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation

• Yung Shin Pharma Ind.Co., Ltd

• Meiji

• API Corporation

• SK Bioland

• Anzchem

• Auspep

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market based on synthesis type, drug type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area and geography.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Synthesis Type

• Biotech

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Recombinant Proteins

• Vaccines

• Synthetic

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Drug Type

• Branded Drugs

• Generic Drugs

• Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Manufacturer Type

• Captive Manufacturers

• Merchant Manufacturers

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Therapeutic Area

• Cardiology

• Pulmonology

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedics

• Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Taiwan

• Others

