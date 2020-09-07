Bowel Management Systems Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By product, Type, End Use and Region.

Bowel Management Systems Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue at a CAGR of XX % in the forecast period.

The market for bowel management systems is growing tremendously due to expanding target patient population, rapidly growing geriatric population, availability of technologically advanced bowel management products, and the favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries. Development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and rise in awareness about the available treatments for bowel health issues have led to rapid adoption of Bowel Management Systems Market.

Rising influence of preventive health care along with the significant prevalence of fecal incontinence (FI) among adults, increased public-private initiatives to enhance patient awareness related to effective FI management, availability of advanced bowel management products, and the availability of reimbursement in developed countries are expected to drive the growth of this market. Factors such as discomfort associated with the use of bowel management devices and patient preference for non-invasive clinical management of FI are restraining the growth of the Bowel Management Systems Market.

Bowel Management Systems Market is majorly segmented by product, patient type, end user, and region. In terms of end users, the home care segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bowel management systems market in 2018. Factors such as the significant usage and growing adoption of bowel management products in home care settings need for device replacement on a regular basis, and rising incidence of chronic disorders are expected to drive the growth of the home care segment in the coming years.

Europe is expected to command the largest share of the Bowel Management Systems Market in 2018. The strong market position of Europe in the Bowel Management Systems Market is mainly due to the significant colorectal/bladder cancer & IBD disease burden, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the increase in its geriatric population. In addition, Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region because of untapped opportunities, improving healthcare infrastructure, increase in awareness about available diagnostic procedures and technologies, and favorable government initiatives.

Bowel Management Systems Market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. Coloplast and Medtronic are some of the major industry players. Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by industry players. Coloplast is into consumer businesses that embrace innovative science to create medical products, anticipate consumer needs and create experiences that help people to live healthy & vibrant lives.

The Scope of the Report:

Bowel Management Systems Market, By Product

• Irrigation Systems

• Nerve Modulation Devices

• Colostomy Bags

• Other Products and Accessories

Bowel Management Systems Market, By Patient Type

• Adult

• Paediatric

Bowel Management Systems Market, By End User

• Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Home Care

Bowel Management Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Bowel Management Systems Market:

• Coloplast

• Medtronic

• 3M

• B. Braun

• C.R. Bard

• Consure Medical

• Cogentix Medical

• Aquaflush Medical Limited

• Axonics Modulation Technologies

• ConvaTec

• Hollister

• MBH-International A/S

• Mederi Therapeutics Inc.

• Welland Medical limited

• Wellspect HealthCare

