Asia Pacific Synthetic Biology Market : Forecast (2019-2026) by Product (Enabling Products and Core Products), by Technology (Genome Engineering, DND Sequencing and Others), by Application and by Geography

Asia Pacific Synthetic Biology Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Synthetic biology is formed from the convergence between engineering and biology that allows development of genetically modified micro-organisms and plants. It enables to achieve an idea related to a product in a faster and cheaper way having greater precision as well. Synthetic biology as a concept allows the building of new biological systems that are naturally unavailable for uses across different end-use industries. The complex synthesis process can be applied across various levels of biological structures from cells to organisms. Fabrication of biological components with the help of DNA allows researchers to gain knowledge regarding genomics thereby leading them to manufacture cataloged DNA sequences. This can be later assembled into newer genomes by researchers for new development which can even be commercialized. Improvements in both speed, as well as cost for synthesizing modified bacterial chromosomes, are enabling scientists to produce advanced bio-products, biofuels and chemicals.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Asia Pacific Synthetic Biology Market has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and geography. Based on products the market has been segmented into enabling products and core products. Enabling products held a major market share with more researchers focused on developing new products using existent data and genomics. Demand has been pretty high for genetically modified products and organisms that may be able to cure present anomalies in healthcare and other industries. Government funding has further helped research organizations to come with more commercially viable projects that may help in the long-term sustainability of the human population. On the basis of technology, the market for synthetic biology has been segmented into genome engineering, DNA sequencing, bioinformatics, biological components and integrated systems among others. Genome engineering formed a dominant segment with factors such as increased emphasis on the development of commercially viable biological systems through modification in labs acting as a major driver for this segment. Considering the application segment healthcare and chemicals both have formed two major segments of this market. Agriculture has also seen high growth rate during the last few years in terms of synthetic biology applications. It is also seen that growing research for the development of commercially viable products has further helped in the commercial application of synthetic biology across different end-use industries.

China, India, and Japan have formed a few major countries in the Asia Pacific that has contributed to the overall growth. The Asia Pacific has seen huge investments in the last few years with large-scale foreign investment focused on developing genetically modifies crops, chemicals, and organisms that may also have the power to treat certain terminal diseases. All these factors along with growth in government funding for boosting research sector especially in the biological sector has helped in the overall growth of the synthetic biology market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Highlights:

• Asia Pacific Synthetic Biology market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Asia Pacific Synthetic Biology market

• Synthetic Biology market segmentation on the basis of product, technology, application and geography.

• Synthetic Biology market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Synthetic Biology market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Synthetic Biology market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Asia Pacific Synthetic Biology market.

Some of the key players of the Asia PacificSynthetic Biology market include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

• Synthetic Genomics Inc.

• Genscript Corporation

• Amyris

• Intrexon

• Dupont

• Agilent Technologies

• Novozymes

• Origene Technologies, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and consulting firms

• Healthcare industries

• Synthetic Biology Market Investors

• Chemical & Biofuel industries

• Pharmaceutical & drug manufacturers

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Contract research organizations (CROs) and Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

• Biotech, Food & agriculture , Pharmaceutical & drug manufacturers

• Synthetic Biology Marketing Players

Scope of the Synthetic Biology Market Report:

The research report segments Asia Pacific Synthetic Biology market based on product, technology, application and geography.

Synthetic Biology Market, By Product:

• Enabling

• Core

Synthetic Biology Market, By Technology:

• Genome Engineering

• DND Sequencing

• Bioinformatics

• Biological components and integrated systems

• Others

Synthetic Biology Market, By Application:

• Chemicals

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Others

Synthetic Biology Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

