Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market : North America is expected to account for higher market share of more than 60% driven by favorable government policies and rapid adoption of automated technology in diagnostic laboratories – Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to reach US$ XX million in 2026.

The growth is coupled with a rising shift in trend towards lab automated coupled with the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. These products are gaining popularity due to incremental innovation to the existing products and extended clinical applications. Current trends of automation and integration has led to the introduction of innovative products in the market, thus driving the Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market. Various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly using them for drug discovery purposes.

Industry players are competing on the basis immunoassay system features, throughput, and menu expansion to capture business share by gaining access to hospitals and laboratories.

North America Automated Immunoassay Analysers market dominated the overall sector and is expected to maintain its dominance during the study period. The market is driven by the strategic presence of key manufacturers. High adoption of technology in the U.S. and rising demand for clinically efficient immunoassay analyzers are the major factors drive the market through the forecast period. U.S. automated immunoassay analyzers market contributed more than 85% to the regional revenue share in 2017. Favorable government policies and rapid adoption of automated technology in diagnostic laboratories should contribute to business growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have higher growth rate driven by China. China Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market improving healthcare infrastructure and huge patient pool available for diagnostic testing. Moreover, the entry of leading manufacturers in this region should provide promising regional growth opportunities in the coming years.

Hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the consolidation trend among hospitals leading to high test volumes, and favorable health reforms to provide better hospital care. Moreover, the increasing number of corporate hospital chains should also boost Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market demand over the forecast years. Other factors including the rising number of hospitals. The use of automated systems helps hospitals to use their skilled resources for more important activities such as analysis and test results review.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market Device Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market Device Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market Device Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market Device Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market Segmentation:

•Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market, By Technology

o Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

o Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Immunoassay (ELFA)

o Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

o Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

o Others (Biochip Assay, Immunofluorescent Assay, and Counting Assay)

• Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market, By Sales Model

o Reagent Rental / Lease

o Outright Sale

•Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market, By Applications

o Infectious diseases

o Endocrinology

o Drug Monitoring

o Cardiology

o Oncology

o Allergy Testing

o Others

• Global Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market, By End-User

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Blood Banks

o Others (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry, Food & Beverages Industry)

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2018-2026(USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

