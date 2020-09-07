Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Product Type, Insertion Technique, Application and Region.

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4% during a forecast period.

Product Definition

Continuous peripheral nerve block catheter is used for performing nerve block methods for the control of pain.

(The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.)

Market Dynamics

Continuous peripheral nerve block catheter provides the flexibility to prolong intraoperative anaesthesia although avoiding the risks and aspect effects of well-known anaesthesia. Continuous peripheral nerve block (cPNB) is furnished within the hospital and ambulatory setting. An increasing variety of overall knee alternative surgeries are also anticipated to help in growth of the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market above the estimated duration. For example, according to American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, by 2030, main total joint replacement is probable to rise by 171% and main total knee replacement is likely to rise by up to 189%, for an anticipated 635,000Mn. and 1.28 Mn. procedures, respectively, in the U.S.

Growing the incidence of osteoarthritis (OA) resulting in demand for joint replacement approaches is likewise predicted to fuel the growth of the market. Rising prevalence of trauma and accidental injuries is anticipated to thrust the growth of the worldwide continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market during the forecast duration. Besides, growing inclination for nerve block approach for pain management, rather than opioids, is likewise predicted to useful resource in the growth of the market. CPNB is used for the management of analgesia and post joint replacement procedures including hip and knee replacement for pain management. The use of bupivacaine to decrease pain and opioid use has augmented. For example, in June 2019, Pacira Biosciences, Inc. released data from its Phase 3 study, which examined the efficiency and care of EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) as a single-injection interscalene brachial plexus nerve block in patients go through total shoulder arthroplasty or rotator cuff repair.

Difficulties related with CPNBC are anticipated to hamper growth of the marketplace. Severe complications of the usage of CPNBC contain peripheral nerve injury and catheter infection related to continuous peripheral nerve block catheters put off anaesthesiologist to a positive extent.

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market Segment analysis

Based on Application, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is probable to see an exponential growth rate of 7.2% above the forecast period. The benefits of day-care surgical operation facilities include shorter waiting lists, faster discharge, decreased universal procedural cost, and treatment for higher number of patients. With healthcare spending burden in urbanized countries and growing consciousness about merits of these centers, the wide variety of ASCs is projected to surge. This, in flip, will cause the acceptance of cPNB catheters.

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market Regional analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the worldwide continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market throughout the estimate period. North America area held a leading position within the global continuous peripheral nerve block marketplace in 2019, accounting for 42.9% share in terms of value, followed by Europe. The current inclusion of ambulatory surgeries for compensation of knee replacement surgical procedures with the aid of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services within the U.S., in conjunction with the inherent benefits of cPNB utilization, is likely to enhance the demand for those catheters in the upcoming years.

Europe accounts the maximum number of surgeries, which supports usage of continuous peripheral nerve block catheters to accomplish postoperative distress.

Key Development

In April 2018, Smiths Medical announced to present EchoGlo peripheral nerve block (pnb) needles and catheters that are visible underneath ultrasound at any perspective or orientation.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market, By Product Type

• Stimulating Catheter

• Non-Stimulating Catheter

• Over-The-Needle Catheter

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market, By Insertion Technique

• Nerve Stimulation Based Insertion

• Ultrasound Based Insertion

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market, By Application

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market

• Braun Medical, Inc.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Halyard Health, Inc.

• InfuSystem

• Stryker Corporation

• Pajunk GmbH

• Gamida

• Te.Me.Na

• Hotspur Technologies, Inc.

• Cohera Medical, Inc.

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Dyna Medical Corp

• NPI Medical

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Cephalon, Inc.

