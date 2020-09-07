Global Gram Staining System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product type, Application, End-user and Region.

Global Gram Staining System Market was value US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global gram staining system market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global gram staining system market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Gram staining is a technique which is used to differentiate two large groups of bacteria mostly into gram positive and gram negative. Gram staining technique allows easy identification of the disease. Many technical benefits of the automated system such as reduced time, minimal reagent use and standardized results support the market growth of these gram staining systems. This technique also has an easy handling user interface and provide more traceability. Also, several technical challenges associated with the traditional gram staining procedure also promotes the use of automated gram staining systems.

However, there are some of the restraint pertaining to market growth of gram staining systems such as these advanced processes are followed only in the microbiology labs which are high in volume. The manual gram staining is more acceptable as compared to the automated gram staining. Clinical research is expected to be the fastest growing market on the account of easy availability of diagnosis of the disease. The Gram stain is a very significant preliminary step in the initial characterization and classification of bacteria. It is also a vital procedure in the identification of bacteria based on staining characteristics, enabling the bacteria to be examined using a light microscope.

Hospital segment is dominating the global gram staining system market. Merging of laboratories has left many hospitals and satellite laboratories with minimal microbiologic testing. In many hospitals, gram stains on main specimens are still performed despite the difficulty in maintaining proficiency.

Region-wise, North America leads the global market for gram staining systems owing to the adoption of advanced systems in laboratory diagnosis and research. Also, the penetration of automated systems is also higher in the developed countries which supports the market growth over the region. This is followed by the Europe market with EU5 having the major share. Due to the presence of better diagnostic and research facilities supported by some fundings. The market for gram staining systems in Japan also represents significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Scope of Global Gram Staining System Market

Global Gram Staining System Market, by Product type

• Gram Staining System Regents

• Automated Gram Staining System

• Accessories

Global Gram Staining System Market, by Application

• Commercial Research

• Clinical Diagnosis

• In-house Research

Global Gram Staining System Market, by End user

• Contract Research Organizations

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Academic Institute

Global Gram Staining System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Gram Staining System Market

• Hardy Diagnostics

• ELITechGroup

• BioMerieux SA

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Lorne Laboratories Limited

• Lennox Framework Agreement

• Labema Oy

• Axon Lab AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• BD

• BioWORLD

• Millipore Sigma

• Roche

• Agilent

• BaSO Biotech

