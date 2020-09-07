Global Healthcare BPO Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Payer Services, by Provider Services, by Pharmaceutical Services, and by Geography

Global Healthcare BPO Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 211.11 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Healthcare BPO Market is segmented by payer services, provider services, pharmaceutical services, and geography. Revenue cycle management segment is expected to register highest growth in forecast period. Decreasing reimbursements in the healthcare industry, reductions in the overall healthcare costs, initiatives undertaken by governments for implementing RCM solutions will fuel the revenue cycle management segment growth. Payer services segment is classified as claims management, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, member management, product development and business acquisition, provider management, care management, HR services and billing & accounts management services.

Claims management sub segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in forecast period. Increasing adoption of insurance, changing healthcare regulations regarding health insurance and medical claims, scarcity of expertise will result into increasing share of claims management market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increasing requirement to reduce rising healthcare costs is trending the overall Global Healthcare BPO market. Increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry may hamper the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth region in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Presence of the emerging economies like, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and India will fuel the Global Healthcare BPO Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Healthcare BPO Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the payer services, provider services, pharmaceutical services, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Healthcare BPO Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Healthcare BPO Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Healthcare BPO Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Healthcare BPO Market Are:

• Tata Consultancy Services

• WNS (Holdings)

• Xerox

• R1 RCM

• Quintiles IMS Holdings

• Omega Healthcare

• Lonza

• Invensis Technologies

• Infosys

• IBM

• Genpact

• Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

• Firstsource Solutions

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

• Accenture

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Research Institutions

• Healthcare Service Providers

• Vendors/Service Providers

• Business Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Health Insurance Companies

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Healthcare BPO Market based on payer services, provider services, pharmaceutical services, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Healthcare BPO Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Healthcare BPO Market, By Payer Services

• Claims Management

• Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations

• Member Management

• Product Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA)

• Provider Management

• Care Management

• HR Services

• Billing & Accounts Management Services

Global Healthcare BPO Market, By Provider Services

• Revenue Cycle Management

• Patient Enrollment & Strategic Planning

• Patient Care

Global Healthcare BPO Market, By Pharmaceutical Service

• Manufacturing Services

• R&D Services

• Non-clinical Services

Global Healthcare BPO Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

