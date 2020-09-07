Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, by End user, and Region.

Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market was valued US$ 21.21 bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Healthcare IT consulting market is segmented by Type, by End User, by Region. Types are divided into Strategy, Project Management, Integration, Migration, Security, Risk Assessment, Analytics, BPM, and Regulatory. End user is classified into Provider, Hospital, IDN, ACC, Home Care, Payer, Public, and Private. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Healthcare IT consulting market presents real data and statistics on the inclinations and improvements in global Healthcare IT Consulting Markets. It also highlights manufacturing, abilities & technologies, and the unstable structure of the market. Market drivers that Increasing Digitization in Healthcare, Data Privacy, and Confidentiality. changing government regulations on payments such as healthcare providers not getting paid for the treatment or care provided but for the healthcare outcomes has made the dependency of hospitals on healthcare IT consulting providers. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period and have a positive effect on Healthcare IT Consulting Market.

Based on the end user, healthcare providers are covering the large market value share, which is attributed to the growing adoption of electronic record maintenance along with the integration of the hospital to provide more prominent services to the patient base.

In terms of region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Healthcare IT Consulting market. Factors such as government initiatives to enhance adoption of HCIT solutions, increasing government expenditure on HCIT, changing and stringent legislative requirements and accreditations necessary for healthcare IT solutions, growing hospital consolidations, and the presence of a large number of IT solutions and services companies are supporting the growth of the global Healthcare IT Consulting market in the region.

Key players of market operate, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation,General Electric (GE) company, Siemens Healthiness (a division of Siemens Ag),Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation ,ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE,SOLUTIONS, INC., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Epic Systems Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infor, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc., Infosys Ltd.

