Global Healthcare Quality Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)_ by Type , by Delivery Mode,by Application, by End User and by Geography

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 2.21 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Healthcare Quality Management Market is segmented by type, delivery mode, application, end user, and geography. Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions segment held the largest market share in 2016. Government measures to promote value-based care, rising demand for quality healthcare are driving the business intelligence & analytics solutions segment growth. An end-user segment is classified as Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers.

Payer, ACOs, and Others. Hospital sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Significant growth in healthcare spending, growing HCIT adoption, rising medical error rates, increasing focus on patient safety, increasing healthcare costs will result in the increasing share of hospital segment market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The increasing volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry is trending the overall global healthcare quality management market. The high cost of quality reporting may hamper the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increase in the volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry, government mandates for healthcare providers to report quality & improve the performance of care provided, increase in healthcare expenditure will fuel the Global Healthcare Quality Management Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Healthcare Quality Management Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, delivery mode, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Healthcare Quality Management Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report includes primary as well as secondary information. Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Healthcare Quality Management Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Healthcare Quality Management Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Healthcare Quality Management Market Are:

• Altegra Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Change Health)

• Dolbey Systems, Inc.

• Enli Health Intelligence

• Citiustech Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Quantros, Inc.

• Verscend Technologies, Inc.

• Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health)

• Medisolv, Inc.

• Premier, Inc.

• Nuance Communications, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Healthcare quality reporting registries

• Healthcare quality management database and providers

• Healthcare service providers

• Healthcare quality management providers

• Healthcare service payers/insurance payers

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Healthcare Quality Management Market based on type,delivery mode, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Healthcare Quality Management Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Type

• Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions

• Physician Quality Reporting Solutions

• Clinical Risk Management Solutions

• Provider Performance Improvement Solutions

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Application:

• Data Management

• Risk Management

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Delivery Mode:

• On-premise Solutions

• Web & Cloud-based Solutions

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Payer

• ACOs

• Others

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

