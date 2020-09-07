Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 687.04 Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Laboratory Information Management is a system used for clinical research, inventory management, project management, and patient data management. LIMNS works to improve patient care and increase the efficiency of services by integrating various related processes in an organization, specifically in the healthcare sector. LIMS system is increasing productivity and improving the turnaround time of clinical trials in diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, blood banks, private clinics, and other such healthcare institutions.

Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market is segmented by product type, deployment model, component, industry, and geography. Product type segment is classified as broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. Broad-based LIMS segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. Broad-based LIMS reduces total cost of ownership, provide a faster return on investment compared to others and this will fuel the broad-based LIMS market growth.

Deployment model segment is divided as remotely hosted, cloud-based and on-premises. Cloud-based sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Cloud based deployment model provides an ability to offer on-demand self-serving analytics, no upfront capital investment for hardware and this will result in an increasing share of Cloud based segment. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements is trending the overall Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS market. High maintenance and service costs may hamper market growth. North America is expected to lead the LIMS market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Rising demand for the integration of laboratory systems, rising government funding for research activities, growth in biobanks in the region will fuel the Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product type, deployment model, component, industry, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

Research methodology used in this report includes primary as well as secondary information. Hoovers, Bloomberg, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market Are:

• Labworks LLC

• Genologics, Inc., an Illumina Company

• Computing Solutions, Inc. (CSI)

• Autoscribe Informatics, Inc. (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

• Lablynx, Inc.

• Core Informatics, LLC

• Labvantage Solutions, Inc.

• Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Labware, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• LIMS Vendors

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Healthcare IT Service Providers

• Process Industries

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market based on product type, deployment model, component, industry, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Product Type

• Broad-based LIMS

• Industry-specific LIMS

Global Laboratory Information Management System/ LIMS Market, By Deployment Model

• Remotely Hosted

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premises

Global Laboratory Information Management System/ LIMS Market, By Component

• Software

• Services

Global Laboratory Information Management System/ LIMS Market, By Industry

• Life Sciences Industries

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Biobanks/Biorepositories

• Contract Services Organizations (CROs and CMOs)

• Molecular Diagnostics (MDx) & Clinical Research Laboratories

• Academic Research Institutes

• Petrochemical and Oil & Gas Refineries

• Chemical Industry

• Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industry

• Environmental Testing

• Other Industries

Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

